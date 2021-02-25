WIAA boys basketball: La Crosse Aquinas falls to Northwestern in sectional semis

Everything seemed to be lining up for the Aquinas High School boys basketball team entering Thursday night's WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal.
Winners of seven of their past eight, including their last five, the Blugolds had just knocked off a solid Prescott team to win a regional title and were welcoming back key contributors in Jackson Flottmeyer and Andrew Sutton after a two-game absence. Better yet, they were given a home game after the regional champions were reseeded. It seemed they were riding a wave of momentum as they aimed to reach their first state tournament since 2016.
Unfortunately, they ran into a buzz saw in Maple Northwestern.
The third-seeded Tigers controlled the game from start to finish, scoring 30 of the game's first 40 points on their way to an 80-52 victory over the top-seeded Blugolds Thursday night at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
It was the third straight victory over a higher seed for the Tigers, who knocked off another top seed in Cameron in the regional final, while the Blugolds' season ends with a 14-6 record.
The Blugolds scored the first points of the game on an Andrew Skemp jumper but that would be their only lead of the night as Northwestern (19-7) utilized their full-court pressure to go on a 16-4 run that eventually ballooned to a 30-8 run. Just like that, the Blugolds found themselves down 30-10 less than 10 minutes into the game.
"We knew they were a team that was going to come at us with relentless attacking and good defensive energy," Aquinas coach Brad Reinhart said. "We knew what we needed to do to be successful, it was just a matter of executing how we needed to, and we weren't ready to do so early in the game."
Defensively, the Blugolds had a hard time handling the five-out, dribble-drive Northwestern offense with the Tigers having little issue beating Aquinas off the dribble. That led to the Aquinas help defense having to slide over to cut off the drive, which left open shooters as well as open cuts for layups. The Tigers made seven of their eight 3-pointers in the first half.
Northwestern had six players finish with eight more points, including three that reached double figures.
"That's their attack, come at you fast in the front court and on the dribble try to get to the rim," Reinhart said. "If they don't get to the rim, they kick it out for the open jump shot. We knew exactly what we were going to see but just had a little bit of a hard time on our closeouts and being ready for the speed they were coming at us with."
Meanwhile, the Aquinas offense couldn't buy a bucket at times. It finished the first half with just 20 points and didn't hit a 3-pointer until 11:36 left in the second half. Chris Wilson was the only Blugold to finish in double figures, finishing with a team-best 13 points.
"They did a good job of speeding us up," Reinhart said. "And getting us to take shots that they were comfortable with. We really didn't get into a good rhythm until late in the second half."
Despite the disappointing ending, it was still very much a year to be proud of for Aquinas.
"The guys were able to kind of take our Cinderella run from last year and turning that into a successful season where we were able to compete against quality opponents, state-ranked opponents and get some quality wins this year," Reinhart said. "It took some great leadership from our seniors and some great play from our younger guys. As a collective effort we were able to take a step forward as a program."