WIAA boys basketball: La Crosse Aquinas holds off Mondovi to qualfy for regional final

After stepping into a bigger role for a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday night, Will Skemp stepped up and hit the biggest shot of the night.
Skemp, a 6-foot-3 junior for the Aquinas High School boys basketball team, drilled a 3-pointer right in front of the Blugolds bench with 6 minutes, 48 seconds to play, finally putting top-seeded Aquinas in front for good as the Blugolds held off fifth-seeded Mondovi 45-37 at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
The Blugolds (13-5) advance to Saturday’s regional final, where Aquinas will host second-seeded Prescott at 7 p.m.
Without 6-foot-5 sophomore Jackson Flottmeyer in the rotation due to quarantine restrictions, Skemp started in Flottmeyer’s spot and played extensively for the Blugolds. The Buffaloes (13-10) led 19-18 at halftime and 32-27 with 12 minutes still to play, but Skemp’s 3-pointer gave Aquinas a 36-34 lead that it never gave up.
“Will did a nice job of battling for us and stepping into a role that maybe he hasn’t had to play this year with more extended minutes — playing a little bit more physically on the inside instead of spelling guards on the outside,” Blugolds coach Brad Reinhart said. “He did an awesome job of stepping up and playing some huge minutes for us.”
Skemp finished with seven points and six rebounds, and said that he knew that it was his role to help fill a void in the Aquinas front court. The Blugolds were also without 5-foot-9 sophomore Andrew Sutton, another rotation player.
“I have some big shoes to fill. Jackson gives us 10 (points) a game, and I had to step in there, and I think I did an alright job,” Skemp said. “I needed to step in and grab a few more rebounds than usual, play a little bigger than usual, and that helped us out a little bit.”
After Skemp’s long-range shot gave the Blugolds the lead, junior Quinn Miskowski finished an acrobatic basket at the rim with 5:05 to play, adding the ensuing free throw to give Aquinas a bit of breathing room at 39-34.
“That’s just a very athletic kid going to make a play,” Reinhart said of Miskowski’s finish. “He’s a very athletic kid with good instincts, he saw an alley to the rim and was able to finish with a little contact there.”
Miskowski finished with a game-high 20 points, including 13 points in the second half.
“Quinn did a nice job of making us go,” Reinhart said. “Our energy is contagious off of his ability to attack the basket and push the tempo.”
Aquinas did not close out the game as cleanly as it would have liked, especially at the free-throw line, where the Blugolds finished 10 for 20.
Having not played a game in two weeks due to a quarantine period, Miskowski admitted there was a bit of rust that Aquinas had to work through.
“We made a lot of mental mistakes tonight, and we’ve got to clean up on those,“ Miskowski said. “We’ve got to hit free throws, clean up the turnovers and stupid fouls. We’ll for sure be better next game.”
Prescott topped Durand 57-52 in Friday’s regional semifinal, and the Cardinals are led by sophomore Jordan Malmlov, who averages better than 22 points per game. Reinhart said that the Blugolds will need to rely on its defense, especially missing Flottmeyer and Sutton once again.
“We can clean up some of the things we didn’t do so well today to be better for tomorrow, and then it’s going to be about taking care of some elite level scorers they have on their roster,” Reinhart said. "We’re going to have to have a really solid defensive effort in order to be competitive.
Missing two rotation players isn’t ideal, but a win Saturday will likely allow Aquinas to get back to full strength for sectionals.
“It’s bad timing, but our guys want to keep competing and keep this going as long as we can so we can give those guys another chance to get back out here,” Reinhart said. “There’s no tomorrow guaranteed, so it’s a matter of getting out and being as competitive as we can and controlling the things we can control.”