WIAA boys basketball: La Crosse Aquinas holds off Mondovi to qualfy for regional final

“We made a lot of mental mistakes tonight, and we’ve got to clean up on those,“ Miskowski said. “We’ve got to hit free throws, clean up the turnovers and stupid fouls. We’ll for sure be better next game.”

Prescott topped Durand 57-52 in Friday’s regional semifinal, and the Cardinals are led by sophomore Jordan Malmlov, who averages better than 22 points per game. Reinhart said that the Blugolds will need to rely on its defense, especially missing Flottmeyer and Sutton once again.

“We can clean up some of the things we didn’t do so well today to be better for tomorrow, and then it’s going to be about taking care of some elite level scorers they have on their roster,” Reinhart said. "We’re going to have to have a really solid defensive effort in order to be competitive.

Missing two rotation players isn’t ideal, but a win Saturday will likely allow Aquinas to get back to full strength for sectionals.

“It’s bad timing, but our guys want to keep competing and keep this going as long as we can so we can give those guys another chance to get back out here,” Reinhart said. “There’s no tomorrow guaranteed, so it’s a matter of getting out and being as competitive as we can and controlling the things we can control.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0