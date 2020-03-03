WIAA boys basketball: La Crosse Aquinas moves past quarterfinals

“We knew that they were going to play with two in the paint for most of the game and were going to make an effort to pound the ball inside when they could,” Reinhart said. "We worked on preventing it from getting there, and we were able to limit their opportunities.”

With players like juniors Gavin Wetzel and Joseph Savoldelli limited for stretches with foul trouble, reserves like 5-foot-10 junior Matthew Reuteman provided a huge spark off the bench with nine points and a number of key defensive plays.

“Reuteman works his butt off, and it’s huge what he does for us,” Miskowski said of his teammate. “He gives every ounce of his effort, and it’s amazing.”

The Thunder reached the double bonus in both halves, including with 7:30 to play in the second, and the Blugolds were able to maintain enough composure to hold on.

“We went deeper into our rotation tonight for longer than we have in a lot of games. Guys were able to step up and give us huge minutes,” Reinhart said. “Matt Reuteman played a phenomenal game for us, defending and rebounding and making some hustle plays for us. All those were huge, and we had guys step up and make some shots. It was a great effort from guys when their number was called.”