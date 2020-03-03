WIAA boys basketball: La Crosse Aquinas moves past quarterfinals

After leading by 15 points with just under seven minutes remaining, the final margin of victory was a bit closer than the Aquinas High School boys basketball team would have liked, but there won’t be too many Blugolds complaining about the final result.
Seventh-seeded Aquinas connected from the free-throw line, grabbed just enough rebounds, and forced Osseo-Fairchild into turnovers at opportune times as it held on to top the 10th-seeded Thunder 75-69 in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Tuesday.
“We’ve spent a lot of time at the free-throw line all year, and we’ve made it a priority,” Aquinas coach Brad Reinhart said of the Blugolds (7-16), who finished 19 of 28 from the free-throw line, including 13-of-19 shooting in the second half. “This week, we talked about things to do to be successful in a close game, and you need to rebound and make free throws. For the most part, we were able to do both of those tonight. “
Sophomore Quinn Miskowski led Aquinas with 21 points, including a steal and an old-fashioned three-point play with 6.4 seconds remaining to secure the win, which moves the Blugolds to a regional semifinal at second-seeded Eau Claire Regis on Friday.
Osseo-Fairchild (8-15) had a definite size advantage, with 6-foot-2 senior Ryan Myhers leading all scorers with 26 points, but Reinhart said that the interior defense was a focus for Aquinas in practice all week.
“We knew that they were going to play with two in the paint for most of the game and were going to make an effort to pound the ball inside when they could,” Reinhart said. "We worked on preventing it from getting there, and we were able to limit their opportunities.”
With players like juniors Gavin Wetzel and Joseph Savoldelli limited for stretches with foul trouble, reserves like 5-foot-10 junior Matthew Reuteman provided a huge spark off the bench with nine points and a number of key defensive plays.
“Reuteman works his butt off, and it’s huge what he does for us,” Miskowski said of his teammate. “He gives every ounce of his effort, and it’s amazing.”
The Thunder reached the double bonus in both halves, including with 7:30 to play in the second, and the Blugolds were able to maintain enough composure to hold on.
“We went deeper into our rotation tonight for longer than we have in a lot of games. Guys were able to step up and give us huge minutes,” Reinhart said. “Matt Reuteman played a phenomenal game for us, defending and rebounding and making some hustle plays for us. All those were huge, and we had guys step up and make some shots. It was a great effort from guys when their number was called.”
Aquinas has been looking forward to a potential rematch with the Ramblers since losing to them 63-47 on Dec. 14.
“We’ve certainly had a lot of growth between then and now,” Reinhart said. “We started the season with a lot of young kids playing a lot of minutes, and they don’t get that excuse any more. Through the course of being battle-tested through conference and a tough schedule, they’ve certainly shown improvement.”
Miskowski said that the Blugolds have been anticipating a potential rematch with Regis.
“We’re excited to come back and get them again,” Miskowski said. “We didn’t play that well the first time, but I think we’ll be ready for them this time.”
Wetzel added 17 points for Aquinas, while sophomore Chris Wilson scored 10 points and Savoldelli chipped in with nine.