WIAA boys basketball: La Crosse Aquinas wins Division 3 regional title

The game plan for the Aquinas High School boys basketball team was simple in theory, but the Blugolds knew that it was going to be tough to execute.
Aquinas had to contain the Prescott's leading scorer Jordan Malmlov — a 5-foot-11 sophomore with nearly unlimited range — as well as patiently attack the Cardinals 1-3-1 zone defense when the Blugolds had the ball in the half court.
The game hung in the balance for nearly the whole contest, but Aquinas made the exact plays it needed to down the stretch to secure a 51-44 win over Prescott in a WIAA Division 3 regional final on Saturday night at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
The Blugolds (13-6) advance to the sectional semifinal round on Thursday, where they will be reseeded with the updated brackets to be announced Sunday.
Malmlov scored a game-high 18 points for the Cardinals (11-10), but Aquinas was able to clamp down when it counted, as junior Quinn Miskowski was tasked with staying in Malmlov’s shadow for 36 minutes.
“It was partially about Quinn and making sure he was focused on playing a 36-minute defensive game, but it was even more so about the other four kids and how they were going to handle their defensive responsibilities,” Aquinas coach Brad Reinhart said. “They really responded tonight, being able to show help where they needed to and not let them exploit things, and allow Quinn to play the way we wanted him to play.”
Miskowski was able to help keep Malmlov without a shot attempt in the final two minutes, and without a made field goal in the final six minutes.
“He was tough, and the whole team was screening for him to get open shots, but it was really a team effort,” Miskowski said of Malmlov, who was held below his season average of 22 points. “Everyone was helping on ball screens, because together we had to stop him.”
On the offensive side of the ball, Miskowski and senior Andrew Skemp had to spearhead the Blugolds penetrate-and-kick offensive approach, trying to find a way into the swarming zone defense of the Cardinals.
Aquinas shot just 6 of 24 from 3-point range (25%), but were able to take care of the ball and work time off the clock and keep the pace of the game in the Blugolds’ favor.
“Everybody wants to shoot it and everyone feels open against a zone when they get a touch, so our challenge was to play inside-out, and try to get a shot that you’re stepping in to,” Reinhart said. “Prescott did an awesome job of taking away the lane, where we didn’t get those paint touches to kick-outs, so we had to make some plays some other ways.”
That meant creating turnovers, which Skemp was the catalyst for in the second half, helping to keep the Cardinals from getting any closer than three points in the second half.
His most impressive effort came in response to a traveling violation that he was whistled for, which gave Prescott the ball back after Malmlov had just hit a 3-pointer.
Instead of allowing the momentum to swing, Skemp forced a turnover on the next possession, and took two rebounds coast-to-coast in the following minute in a six-point spurt that helped give Aquinas the breathing room it needed and a 45-36 lead with 5 minutes, 30 seconds to play.
“Andrew is a very mentally strong kid,” Reinhart said. “He knows what he needs to do before I would even react to a situation where a turnover happens. He already knows what needs to happen next. I expect him to rise to the occasion and be a leader for us. He put together a great stretch to finish the game.”
Skemp, one of six seniors on the roster for the Blugolds, credited having been in big moments, not only in basketball but in track and cross country as well, for being able to stay composed in the big moments.
“That’s just all the experience I’ve gotten over the years,” said Skemp, who finished with eight points. “When you’re a senior, you just step up and learn how to deal with the big moments. When something adversely affects you, you come back and just try to get the next play.”
Miskowski closed the game by hitting all four of his free throw attempts in the final minute, finishing with a team-high 12 points. He said Aquinas was better on Saturday than it was in Friday’s win over Mondovi, a promising trend for the Blugolds.
“Every day we’re getting better,” Miskowksi said. “We knocked off even more rust from our little break, and now we’re coming back and getting better every day.”
With Aquinas back to full-strength entering sectionals, as sophomores Jackson Flottmeyer and Andrew Sutton are expected to return to the rotation after a required quarantine, Skemp said that he likes where the Blugolds are at entering a big week.
“It’s going to be great. We’re going to love to have those guys back, but I’ve got to give a shout out to Collin Conzemius, Shane Willenbring and Paulie Reuteman who stepped up huge. For those guys to do that, that’s just huge for us,” said Skemp.
Senior Jospeh Savoldelli and junior Will Skemp each scored 10 points for Aquinas, while junior Chris Wilson added seven points and Conzemius four big points at the end of the first half.
Reinhart said that Aquinas will take full advantage of the practice time to prepare for the sectional round, and get the full complement of players back moving forward.
“We’ll figure out who we’re going to get, and we’ll use our days of prep to get ready,” Reinhart said. “I think our kids are excited to get the opportunity to have another week to compete, and they've been awesome at dialing into game plans. I know they’ll be prepared, and we’ll take it one day of prep at a time, one game at a time and we’ll see what happens.”