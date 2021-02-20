WIAA boys basketball: La Crosse Aquinas wins Division 3 regional title

His most impressive effort came in response to a traveling violation that he was whistled for, which gave Prescott the ball back after Malmlov had just hit a 3-pointer.

Instead of allowing the momentum to swing, Skemp forced a turnover on the next possession, and took two rebounds coast-to-coast in the following minute in a six-point spurt that helped give Aquinas the breathing room it needed and a 45-36 lead with 5 minutes, 30 seconds to play.

“Andrew is a very mentally strong kid,” Reinhart said. “He knows what he needs to do before I would even react to a situation where a turnover happens. He already knows what needs to happen next. I expect him to rise to the occasion and be a leader for us. He put together a great stretch to finish the game.”

Skemp, one of six seniors on the roster for the Blugolds, credited having been in big moments, not only in basketball but in track and cross country as well, for being able to stay composed in the big moments.

“That’s just all the experience I’ve gotten over the years,” said Skemp, who finished with eight points. “When you’re a senior, you just step up and learn how to deal with the big moments. When something adversely affects you, you come back and just try to get the next play.”