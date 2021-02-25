WIAA boys basketball: La Crosse Center to host Division 2, 4 and 5 state tournaments

The La Crosse Center will host the WIAA boys basketball Divisions 2, 4 and 5 state tournaments, the WIAA announced Thursday afternoon.

The state tournaments for Divisions 1 and 3 will be held at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The entirety of the Division 5 tournament will be held March 4, Division 4 on March 5 and Division 2 on March 6.

Semifinals for Division 5 are scheduled for 9:05 a.m. and 12:35 p.m., with the championship slated for 7:05 p.m. Semifinals for Divisions 2 and 4 are scheduled for 9:05 a.m. and 12:25 p.m., with title games slated for 6:35 p.m.

The Division 3 tournament will be held March 5 and Division 1 on March 6. Semifinals for those tournaments are scheduled for 10:45 a.m. and 2:10 p.m., with championship games slated for 8:15 p.m.

Four Coulee Region teams were still alive heading into Thursday, with sectional semifinal games set to tip after the Tribune went to press.

Onalaska is the top seed in its Division 2 sectional and hosted fourth-seeded Altoona on Thursday. Onalaska Luther is a No. 1 seed in its Division 4 sectional, where Blair-Taylor is a No. 2 seed.

Should any of those three teams advance to state, they would play at the La Crosse Center.

Aquinas is the No. 2 seed in its Division 3 sectional and hosted third-seeded Maple Northwestern. Should the Blugolds advance to state, they would head to Oshkosh.

