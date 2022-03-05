WATCH NOW: WIAA boys basketball—La Crosse Central blows by Tomah for Division 2 regional title

Devon Fielding buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key and kept his eyes on the ball as he backpedaled down the court.

While doing so, the Central High School boys basketball senior guard couldn't help but notice that Tomah senior guard Dusty Derousseau was looking to push the ball up the court to his man.

"You could see it in his eyes that he was about to pass it," Fielding said.

So Fielding stepped in to intercept the pass and went the other way for a ferocious one-handed dunk.

The sequence capped one of the RiverHawks' patented runs and gave them an 18-point first-half lead, which they rode to a 70-44 win in a WIAA Division 2 regional final on Saturday at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.

The win advances Central (25-1) to a sectional semifinal, where it will meet Onalaska for the third time this season.

"Ona on Thursday will be another tough one, it always is," Fielding said. "Just got to come in this week ready to work."

Fielding had a game-high 25 points on Saturday, including 21 in the first half. Fittingly, he also started the RiverHawks' crucial run by putting back his own miss to put Central up 13-6 with 12 minutes, 4 seconds left in the first half.

That lead grew to 19-6 after junior Bennett Fried scored on back-to-back baseline out-of-bounds plays, including an alley-oop that ended with a two-handed slam.

"That's the Bennett we know," Fielding said of Fried, who finished with 13 points. "It's not really surprising to us, it was just a matter of time."

The Timberwolves (14-12) temporarily halted the RiverHawks' run with a pair of free throws from Derousseau and a bucket from junior forward Drew Brookman. But Central senior forward Noah Compan put back an offensive rebound and Fielding followed with his five-point spurt to put the RiverHawks in front 28-10 with 6:34 left in the half.

Fielding continued to help Central build on that lead as he knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner, had a strong take to the rim and finished inside.

The RiverHawks led 42-22 at the break and by as many as 27 in the second half.

Defensively, Central did well to limit Derousseau, who entered Saturday averaging 24.6 points per game and had scored at least 30 points in each of the past three games.

The RiverHawks frequently face-guarded him, with Fried, Colin Adams, Boston Brindley and Quinn Servais on him at various points in the game. That limited Derousseau's touches, and he ultimately scored 15 points on 4-of-11 shooting.

"Just seeing how well he's playing, we knew that we just had to keep the ball out of his hands as much as we could," RiverHawks coach Todd Fergot said.

Central also forced 18 turnovers, which it converted into 26 points. Junior guard Nic Williams joined Fielding and Fried in double figures, adding 12 points to go with six assists.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.