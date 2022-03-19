WIAA boys basketball: La Crosse Central can't keep up with hot-shooting Pewaukee in D2 state championship

MADISON — Bennett Fried had his hand up. And at 6-foot-6 with long arms, it isn’t easy to get a clean look over the Central High School boys basketball junior forward.

But after Nick Janowski released his 3-point attempt from the left wing, all Fried could do was turn around and watch as yet another Pewaukee triple dropped through the bottom of the net.

The top-seeded Pirates hit 15 3s in total — many of which keyed a pair of runs — and the second-seeded RiverHawks were dealt a 67-48 loss in Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 state championship at the Kohl Center.

“The way they shot the ball from 3 … tell you what, if there’s a better team in the state of Wisconsin — and obviously some very good teams playing here right now (for the Division 1 title) — but Pewaukee is as good as it gets,” said Central coach Todd Fergot, whose team ends the season at 28-2. “The way they shot the 3-point shot tonight, I don’t know what else we could have done.”

Pewaukee, which has won back-to-back state titles and finishes the season at 27-3, threatened to take control late in the first half with one of its runs.

After senior Colin Adams hit a 3-pointer to put Central in front 20-19 with 6 minutes, 3 seconds left in the first half, Ashton Janowski started an 11-0 run with a 3-pointer.

The Pirates, who made seven of their 15 3-pointers in the first half, connected on three 3s during that stretch as their lead grew to 30-20 with 2:48 left before the break.

But the RiverHawks responded with five points from senior guard Devon Fielding — first with a drive to the hoop, then with a triple from the left corner — to bring Central within 30-25 at the half.

Pewaukee’s 3-pointers, though, kept coming.

Senior forward Noah Compan brought the RiverHawks within three points with a pair of free throws early in the second half, but the Pirates responded with a quick 8-0 burst that included triples from Nick and Ashton Janowski.

Those two combined to make 11 3-pointers and finished with 19 points apiece. Of Pewaukee’s 40 field goal attempts, 28 were from beyond the arc.

“I feel like on a lot of 3s, we did what we needed to do,” Fielding said. “We were out there and closing on them, but we all know Pewaukee. They’re a great team, so they’re going to hit those shots and you just tip your hat to them.”

Freid briefly ended the run with a free throw, but junior wing Milan Momcilovic started another one that pushed Pewaukee’s lead to 46-30 with 10:02 to play; Nick Janowski and Logan Dobberstein each hit a 3 over that stretch.

Fielding tried to will Central back into the game and hit a stepback 3 from the left wing to pull the RiverHawks within 48-37 with 7:13 left, but Nick Janowski answered with a stepback 3 of his own.

“They just hit some tough shots time and time again,” Fergot said. “All of a sudden, a five-point lead goes up to 12 or 15 in a hurry.”

Central was within 12 points after Fielding hit another 3-pointer, but the Pirates answered with a 10-0 run — sparked by yet another 3 from Ashton Janowski.

“I think this ranks right up there with all the best offensive displays,” Ashton Janowski said.

“I’m amazed at how skilled our guys are,” added Pewaukee coach David Burkemper. “I played a long time ago, and I couldn’t imagine having half the ability and skill that these guys do.”

Fielding led the RiverHawks with 17 points, while Williams added 13.

Momcilovic scored 17 points for Pewaukee.

The teams traded the lead eight times in the fast-paced first half, and both shot efficiently from the start.

Compan and Williams gave the RiverHawks the lead early after Momcilovic hit a deep 3-pointer from the right wing on the game's first possession.

Williams followed a 3-pointer from Ashton Janowski with a floater in the lane to tie the game at 6-6 with 15:22 left in the first half.

Janowski and Central forward Porter Pretasky traded missed 3s before Nick Janowski hit a triple to give the lead back to the Pirates.

Compan threw down a two-handed dunk after cutting through the lane and taking in a bounce pass from Boston Brindley a few minutes later to spark a 7-3 burst that put Central up 15-14 with 9:00 left in the half.

Williams knocked down a 3-pointer, which hit off the dead spot between the rim and the backboard before bouncing in, to cap that stretch.

The teams went blow for blow over the next three minutes before Pewaukee went on one of its runs.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

