WIAA boys basketball: La Crosse Central falls in overtime to Eau Claire North in Division 1 regional

The ensuing inbound pass to Pretasky was low, and he fumbled it while going out of bounds, giving possession back to the Huskies with 5 seconds left. Junior Roscoe Rennock then finished a drive to the hoop to tie the game at 50 with 0.7 seconds left.

Out of a timeout, Fried sent a one-handed pass down the court to Pretasky, who couldn’t connect on the buzzer-beater.

The teams traded baskets to start overtime before Fielding scored five straight to put the RiverHawks up 57-52 with 1:09 left. But Kron made those 3s to give the Huskies the win.

“I was really proud how the kids battled,” Fergot said. “They competed, things weren’t going great and we still found a way to be in there — to go into overtime and have that lead.”

Central trailed by as many as seven points late in the first half before closing the period on a 6-0 spurt, including the final four points from Pretasky, to bring the RedHawks within 27-26. Pretasky had 10 of his points before the break.

“Everybody on this team knows what Porter can do, and that’s it right there,” Fielding said. “It was a game that we really needed out of him.”