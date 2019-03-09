WAUSAU, Wis. — Members of the Central High School boys basketball team huddled together at the end of Saturday’s game, and each player held four fingers skyward in celebration of the program making yet another state trip.
Johnny Davis had a team-high 25 points as the second-ranked Red Raiders pulled away in the second half for a 81-55 win over Merrill on Saturday in a WIAA Division 2 sectional final at Wausau East.
The sectional championship is Central's fourth in a row and means it plays a state semifinal against an undetermined opponent Friday afternoon at The Kohl Center in Madison. Qualifying teams are seeded Sunday.
Tickets for the state tournament can be purchased beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Central.
Noah Parcher and David Hayden added 18 and 12 points, respectively, for the Red Raiders (24-2), who won their 13th straight game. Central won the championship in 2017 and lost semifinals in 2016 and 2018.
“This one means a lot to me obviously because I’m a senior, and this is my last year,” said Parcher, who also led Central with seven assists. “I wouldn’t want to end it any other way, but I’m not done yet. There is no better feeling. This is what we play for all year — all the hard practices and all the work is for this.”
Central never trailed, led 34-23 at the break and shot 53 percent from the field (16-for-30) in the second half as Merrill (21-5), which battled foul trouble throughout the game, finally ran out of steam. The Red Raiders' lead hit 20 points with 10 minutes left in regulation and reached a 31-point cushion in the waning moments of the game.
Bluejays senior Quinn Steckbauer had 25 points, but Merrill went just 17-for-54 from the field and had 16 turnovers, 11 of which came in the first half.
“It’s difficult to match the athleticism, length and size that Central has in practice,” said Merrill coach Jake Schalow, who guided the Bluejays to a program-record 21 wins and a share of the Wisconsin Valley Conference title. “The first couple minutes was trying to feel out what the tempo of the game was going to be. Their length, athleticism and pressure gave us trouble “
Jordan Davis had three of Central’s nine steals, and Parcher had two.
“Steckbauer is unbelievable. You can’t stop him but just try and contain him,” Central coach Todd Fergot said. “I really thought the defense that Jordan and Noah played today in particular was outstanding. We made some adjustments earlier this morning in how we wanted to defend (Merrill), and I really like how our guys were able to listen and to adjust a little bit on the go here and carry it over to (the game).
Central shot 44.6 percent from the field for the game and eventually broke Merrill out of a 1-3-1 zone defense.
“Our game plan was basically, ‘Can we play all five guys inside the 3-point line and force them to become a jump-shooting team.’ I thought it gave us a chance for basically three-quarters of the game,” Schalow said. “We (eventually) had to play catch up, and they spread us out and had us play right into their hands with it. But our backs were against the wall, and there weren’t really any options for us at that time. “
Johnny Davis shot 7-for-13 from the field and 11-for-12 from the free-throw line. He also put on a show with five dunks in the game. The best came in the first half on an alley-oop off a Parcher pass from the top of the key to the left side of the hoop.
“We had that play put in but I didn’t know it was going to work because usually teams pick up on it,” Davis said. “But it did and got the crowd hyped.”