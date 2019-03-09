Try 3 months for $3
Junior Johnny Davis scored 24 points to lead the Central High School boys basketball team to an 81-55 win over Merrill in a WIAA Division 2 sectional championship game in Wausau, Wis., on Saturday. The Red Raiders have qualified for the state tournament four years in a row.

A fourth consecutive trip to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament has become a reality for the Central High School boys basketball team.

The second-ranked Red Raiders controlled Merrill from beginning to end in posting an 81-55 victory in a sectional final at Wausau East on Saturday.

Junior Johnny Davis scored 24 points, and seniors Noah Parcher and David Hayden added 18 and 12, respectively, as Central improved to 24-2.

The Red Raiders will play a state semifinal at the Kohl Center in Madison on Friday afternoon with game time to be determined after the four qualifying teams are seeded on Sunday.

Central won the state title in 2017 before losing to Milwaukee Washington in the semifinals last season.

