WIAA boys basketball: La Crosse Central takes new look to tournament

“We’ve gotten a little more fundamentally sound,” Central coach Todd Fergot said. “We’ve gotten to practice more as the season has progressed, and that’s allowed us to break it down more.

“Man-to-man defense has so many parts to it. You just really have to spend time on it because there is a lot that isn’t natural instinct. Repetitions have allowed us to make some progress there.”

The RiverHawks completed an unbeaten MVC season but didn’t play top-ranked Onalaska, which won the conference a year ago by sweeping Central during the regular season.

There was an early game against Eau Claire Memorial that turned into a 69-50 loss, but Central hasn’t lost since. The RiverHawks swept two games from Tomah and beat Sun Prairie in a nonconference matchup.

The Old Abes (12-6) were awarded the top seed by virtue of the win over second-seeded Central and hosts Wisconsin Rapids on Friday. If the RiverHawks win, they play the winner of that game on Saturday, either hosting Rapids or heading to Memorial.

Central has shown balance, but Compan and Devon Fielding have taken over the leadership roles, especially when Central has the ball.