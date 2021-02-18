WIAA boys basketball: La Crosse Central takes new look to tournament

Players and coaches for the Central High School boys basketball team didn’t start the season with a good idea of their potential.
The expectation of winning — not just winning more than losing, but winning just about everything — grew through the years of Kobe King, Johnny Davis, Jordan Davis and Terrance Thompson.
When the RiverHawks — yes, the RiverHawks — suited up for their first game of this season on Jan. 14, they played for the first time since without King or the Davis twins on the roster since losing a WIAA regional game to Rice Lake on Feb. 23, 2013.
The cupboard wasn’t bare because players like juniors Devon Fielding, Noah Compan and Porter Pretasky — sophomore Bennett Fried, too — were part of the rotation and significant role players a year ago.
“We knew it would be different without those guys,” Compan said. “There was a little bit of pressure, but we were excited to be able to show what we can do as a team.”
Central’s biggest showcase of the season comes Friday with a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal against Eau Claire North (12-7) at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium. The RiverHawks (8-1) have won six straight games, but that won’t matter much with a loss to the Huskies.
Central has shown the most improvement on the defensive end, and that’s always important when the postseason arrives. The RiverHawks have held six opponents to less than 50 points and another to 52.
“We’ve gotten a little more fundamentally sound,” Central coach Todd Fergot said. “We’ve gotten to practice more as the season has progressed, and that’s allowed us to break it down more.
“Man-to-man defense has so many parts to it. You just really have to spend time on it because there is a lot that isn’t natural instinct. Repetitions have allowed us to make some progress there.”
The RiverHawks completed an unbeaten MVC season but didn’t play top-ranked Onalaska, which won the conference a year ago by sweeping Central during the regular season.
There was an early game against Eau Claire Memorial that turned into a 69-50 loss, but Central hasn’t lost since. The RiverHawks swept two games from Tomah and beat Sun Prairie in a nonconference matchup.
The Old Abes (12-6) were awarded the top seed by virtue of the win over second-seeded Central and hosts Wisconsin Rapids on Friday. If the RiverHawks win, they play the winner of that game on Saturday, either hosting Rapids or heading to Memorial.
Central has shown balance, but Compan and Devon Fielding have taken over the leadership roles, especially when Central has the ball.
Fielding can get to the rim with consistency and shoot well from the perimeter. Compan is more of an inside threat and rebounder. He has turned many offensive boards into points throughout the course of nine games.
Senior Porter Pretasky, junior Colin Adams and sophomore Bennett Fried have also taken turns keying runs that have changed games or put them out of reach. Pretasky and Compan, however, have been big factors in extending possessions and helping keep opponents away from the rim.
Central, of course, has been here before. It qualified for the Division 2 state tournament in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. The RiverHawks won the championship in 2017 and lost semifinals in 2018 and 2019.
Central appeared on its way to another appearance after being top-ranked Onalaska in a sectional semifinal last year, but the season ended before it could play Hortonville for a chance to extend the streak to five.
The RiverHawks intend to put everything they have into extending it this season in a division they haven’t participated in since 2012.
“We’re focused, and we’re really looking at details,” Compan said. “You have to be ready more mentally now than you do in the regular season. We feel like we can win.”
