WIAA boys basketball: La Crosse Logan ousted from D2 bracket by Menomonie

MENOMONIE, Wis. — With the threat of the season ending, the Menomonie High School boys basketball team played possibly its best game of the season.
That was bad news for Logan.
The seventh-seeded Mustangs (10-13) knocked down 11 3-pointers showing they could score in a multitude of ways on their way to a 80-62 win over the Rangers in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
"I thought we moved the ball the best we did all year tonight," Menomonie coach Matt Riley said. "We talked it about the game, getting reversals and making these guys guard us in the half court, and I thought our team played outstanding team basketball, moving the ball, getting to spots and getting shooters open."
Menomonie heads to La Crosse to play second-seeded Central (17-5) in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
After efficient offensive first halves for both teams Menomonie settled down defensively and kept the pressure on with continue efficiency on the offensive end of the court.
Logan's Jacksun Hamilton ripped down an offensive board and scored to pull the Rangers (6-17) to within four shortly into the second half, but the Mustangs responded with 10 of the next 12 points to build a double-digit lead.
Noah Feddersen used a shot fake to set himself up for a basket after setting up on the short corner. He got his defender in the air and he put it on the floor before rising up and throwing down a two-handed dunk. On the next offensive possession, Davis Barthen made one of his five 3-pointers as he found some space with the Rangers trying to settle back on defense with Menomonie pushing the ball in transition.
Ethan Wurtzel had assists on back-to-back buckets for Menomonie as Feddersen scored inside, then Wurtzel drove and kicked to the corner where Brock Thornton dropped in a 3-pointer to give Menomonie a 54-44 advantage with 13 minutes, 35 seconds to play.
"To be honest, the last two, three weeks, our shots haven’t been falling and it’s nice to see Davis and Brock and Ethan start hitting those because it just opens so many things up for us," Riley said.
Feddersen threw down another jam along the left baseline, and that was followed up by a jump shot from the free-throw line by Wurtzel and a floater by DeVauntaye Parker to push Menomonie's lead to 20 points with about four minutes to play.
Hamilton did all he could to keep the Rangers in the game. He scored 19 points in the first half and 16 in the second for a game-high 35 points.
"They battled hard and especially Jacksun with 35 points tonight (he) really played his butt off tonight, played really well for the most part," first-year Logan coach Sam Zwieg said. "(We) just couldn’t quite hit enough shots to stay with them. Credit to them, they shot the ball really well and took it to us."
The Mustangs jumped out to a 19-8 lead five minutes into the game with three 3-pointers, including two from Barthen. The Rangers stormed back with five straight points.
It was a 11-point advantage with four minutes to half and Logan would knock down four triples down the stretch to keep within striking distance heading into the break.
Menomonie looked sharper on defense out of the locker room, holding the Rangers to 26 second-half points. The Mustangs mixed in some zone defense that gave Logan some fits for a few possession.
"Toward the later end of the first half they hit a couple 3s that on film watching them they probably haven’t hit in the past," Riley said, "but I just kept telling them at halftime just stick to the game plan, and then we mixed in zone that kind of confused them and we got some important stops."
The Mustangs had four in double figures with Barthen leading the way with 21. Thornton added 19 with Feddersen scoring 16 and Wurtzel 14.
It was the second time the Mustangs defeated the Rangers this year. Menomonie also beat Logan 64-58 during the regular season.
In addition to Hamilton's game-high 35 for Logan, Floyd Thomas scored nine points and Jhakai Funches added seven.
Menomonie now moves it's attention to the fourth-ranked Red Raiders. Central beat Menomonie 92-53 during the regular season.
"The biggest thing is to go over there and believe we can play with them," Riley said. "It’s March. Anything can happen, and we have a group of guys that isn’t ready to be done, and that’s the beauty of playoffs — it doesn’t matter what the situation was in the regular season we’re going to go over there and give it our all, and we’ll see what happens."