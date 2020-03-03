WIAA boys basketball: La Crosse Logan ousted from D2 bracket by Menomonie

It was a 11-point advantage with four minutes to half and Logan would knock down four triples down the stretch to keep within striking distance heading into the break.

Menomonie looked sharper on defense out of the locker room, holding the Rangers to 26 second-half points. The Mustangs mixed in some zone defense that gave Logan some fits for a few possession.

"Toward the later end of the first half they hit a couple 3s that on film watching them they probably haven’t hit in the past," Riley said, "but I just kept telling them at halftime just stick to the game plan, and then we mixed in zone that kind of confused them and we got some important stops."

The Mustangs had four in double figures with Barthen leading the way with 21. Thornton added 19 with Feddersen scoring 16 and Wurtzel 14.

It was the second time the Mustangs defeated the Rangers this year. Menomonie also beat Logan 64-58 during the regular season.

In addition to Hamilton's game-high 35 for Logan, Floyd Thomas scored nine points and Jhakai Funches added seven.

Menomonie now moves it's attention to the fourth-ranked Red Raiders. Central beat Menomonie 92-53 during the regular season.

"The biggest thing is to go over there and believe we can play with them," Riley said. "It’s March. Anything can happen, and we have a group of guys that isn’t ready to be done, and that’s the beauty of playoffs — it doesn’t matter what the situation was in the regular season we’re going to go over there and give it our all, and we’ll see what happens."

