WIAA boys basketball: No. 4 La Crosse Central takes down top-ranked Onalaska in D2 sectional semifinal

The Central High School boys basketball team would not be denied this time.
Behind an impressive defensive effort, the continued strong play of Terrance Thompson and important contributions off the bench, the fourth-ranked Red Raiders avenged a pair of regular-season losses to Onalaska with a 55-40 win over the top-ranked Hilltoppers in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal Thursday night at Logan High School.
Central has ended Onalaska's season in the sectional semifinals in four straight years and advances to Saturday's sectional final game, which is scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. at Wisconsin Rapids.
The Hilltoppers grabbed an early lead thanks to 3-pointers from Sam Kick and Dakota Mannel, but Thompson scored on back-to-back possessions and Johnny Davis hit a 3 to put the Red Raiders up 7-6 with 15 minutes, 28 seconds left in the first half.
Central stayed in front the rest of the way.
Brecken Austin and Devon Fielding knocked down triples and Noah Compan added a pair of buckets in the lane as the Red Raiders' lead grew to 23-12 with 9:18 to play.
Meanwhile, Onalaska went cold from the floor, in part because of Central's defense.
The Red Raiders switched between a 1-2-2 and 2-3 zone, which cut off the Hilltoppers' driving lanes. Even when Onalaska got open looks from outside, it struggled to hit them.
The Hilltoppers went scoreless for nearly 7 minutes, and another bucket from Compan with 4:27 left in the half put Central up 29-12.
The Red Raiders led 33-17 at half and held off each of Onalaska's late runs to win.
