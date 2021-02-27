WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska advances to Division 2 state tournament with win over Rice Lake

“He’s the guy,” Desmond said of Odom. “He does so much for us. He’s a real energy-giver, he contributes so well on both ends of the floor. You can’t substitute that for anything.”

Odom and Desmond had all of the Hilltoppers’ scoring in their 14-0 run to end the first half, each with seven points.

“I can’t think of something they both can’t do,” senior guard Sam Kick said. “When the time comes, they’ll step up and do exactly what they need for the team, so will all the rest of us.

“That’s what kind of sets us apart, I think. We’re a well-balanced team, we don’t rely too much on anyone for anything.”

McGrath led the team on Saturday with 18 points. Desmond was also in double figures with 11 points, while Odom and Kick added eight and seven points, respectively.

And out of the half, Onalaska continued its run.

The Hilltoppers picked apart the Warriors’ zone by getting the ball to the high post and finding the open big down low. McGrath and Desmond had the first eight points of the second half — including an alley-oop from Kick to Desmond and a McGrath dunk — to push Onalaska’s lead to 31-14 with 13:22 to play.