WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska advances to Division 2 state tournament with win over Rice Lake

ONALASKA — It was like déjà vu for the Onalaska High School boys basketball team.
Just as in the Hilltoppers’ win over Stoughton earlier this season, their opponent — this time Rice Lake — was connecting from beyond the arc while their own offense sputtered, which led to an early deficit in a Saturday afternoon game at Charles Deeth Fieldhouse.
A 3-pointer from Warriors senior Nick Schlampp — his team’s fourth triple — gave Rice Lake a five-point advantage with 7 minutes, 35 seconds left in the first half, and Onalaska coach Craig Kowal called a timeout.
And much like in that Stoughton victory, the Hilltoppers responded out of the timeout.
Top-seeded and top-ranked Onalaska allowed only nine points the rest of the game — yes, nine — and scored the final 14 points of the first half to take control en route to a 49-23 win over the third-seeded Warriors on Saturday in a WIAA Division 2 sectional final.
“I saw on film how good their man offense was, and for our kids to just lock in like that …” Kowal said. “They’re athletic kids, they commit to the defensive end, and they’re so smart defensively.”
The win sends the Hilltoppers to the state tournament, their first since 2013.
“I don’t know if there’s a better feeling,” senior forward Victor Desmond said. “This is something we’ve been talking about, dreaming about since we were kids.”
Onalaska has made it clear throughout the year, though, that its goals go beyond simply qualifying for the state tournament. But if the Hilltoppers are to play more than one game next weekend, they’ll likely need a better start than they had Saturday.
Senior forward Gavin McGrath scored on the game’s opening possession, making the most of a significant height advantage, but Onalaska (18-0) couldn’t string together baskets. And on the other end, Rice Lake (10-13) kept possessions alive with offensive rebounds and hit from deep.
While it took the Hilltoppers more than 14 minutes before they made their first 3-pointer, the Warriors hit four — and from four different players — in the first 11 minutes.
Senior Ben Brodzinski connected from the left wing, sophomore Tyler Orr from the right corner and junior Alex Belongia from the left wing before Schlampp knocked down his attempt from the right wing to give Rice Lake a 14-9 lead.
But the timeout Kowal took reset Onalaska.
Desmond scored out of the timeout on a lob over the Warriors’ 2-3 zone defense. The senior finished another touch in the paint before sophomore guard Nick Odom provided pivotal buckets, as he has time and time again this season.
Odom scored in transition, then knocked down the Hilltoppers’ first 3 of the game to give the team an 18-14 lead with 3:42 left in the first half. He forced a turnover a few possessions later and finished a fast-break layup, which put Onalaska up 23-14 at the break.
“He’s the guy,” Desmond said of Odom. “He does so much for us. He’s a real energy-giver, he contributes so well on both ends of the floor. You can’t substitute that for anything.”
Odom and Desmond had all of the Hilltoppers’ scoring in their 14-0 run to end the first half, each with seven points.
“I can’t think of something they both can’t do,” senior guard Sam Kick said. “When the time comes, they’ll step up and do exactly what they need for the team, so will all the rest of us.
“That’s what kind of sets us apart, I think. We’re a well-balanced team, we don’t rely too much on anyone for anything.”
McGrath led the team on Saturday with 18 points. Desmond was also in double figures with 11 points, while Odom and Kick added eight and seven points, respectively.
And out of the half, Onalaska continued its run.
The Hilltoppers picked apart the Warriors’ zone by getting the ball to the high post and finding the open big down low. McGrath and Desmond had the first eight points of the second half — including an alley-oop from Kick to Desmond and a McGrath dunk — to push Onalaska’s lead to 31-14 with 13:22 to play.
Rice Lake ended a drought that lasted more than 12 minutes on a drive to the hoop by senior Nolan Rowe, but the Hilltoppers’ pressure on the perimeter seldom let the Warriors get a clean look. And even when they did, they struggled to make shots.
Rice Lake made just three field goals, including one 3, in the second half.
“We just did a better job of tagging on (Schlampp) and (Orr), and then also rebounding defensively,” Kick said. “We had the size advantage, but at first they were doing a better job of kind of getting in there and getting boards. Once we kind of solidified our presence in the paint, I think we kind of took off from there.”
Onalaska continued to get the ball inside to McGrath as it extended its lead to more than 20 points late in the game.
The Hilltoppers now await their seeding for the state tournament, and the team is excited to play close to home at the La Crosse Center as it pursues a championship.
“We’re going for the gold. We’re going for the gold,” Desmond said. “You heard it here first: We’re not done yet. We’ve got two more to win.”