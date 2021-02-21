 Skip to main content
WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska and Onalaska Luther receive No. 1 seeds for sectionals
February 19: Black River Falls vs Onalaska

Onalaska's Evan Gomoke, right, Black River Falls' Mike Roou

The Onalaska High School boys basketball team was given a No. 1 seed in its WIAA Division 2 sectional, the WIAA released Sunday, and will host fourth-seeded Altoona on Thursday in a sectional semifinal.

Should the top-ranked Hilltoppers (16-0) beat the Railroaders (16-7), they would advance to Saturday's sectional final and play the winner of second-seeded Medford (24-2) and third-seeded Rice Lake (9-12).

Onalaska advanced to sectionals by beating Tomah 65-48 on Saturday in a regional final. The Hilltoppers earned the win behind their relentless defense and a balanced scoring effort; Onalaska had three players in double figures, led by senior Gavin McGrath's 18 points.

Onalaska Luther (17-1) also earned a No. 1 seed in its Division 4 sectional and will host fourth-seeded Necedah (12-3) on Thursday.

In the other half of that sectional, Blair-Taylor (22-1) is the No. 2 seed and will host third-seeded Iola-Scandinavia (14-3) on Thursday.

The Knights advanced to sectionals with an impressive 67-61 win over Bangor on Saturday, while the Wildcats dominated Whitehall for a 68-44 victory.

In Division 3, Aquinas (14-5) is a No. 2 seed in its sectional and will host third-seeded Maple Northwestern (18-7) on Thursday. Top-seeded St. Croix Central (21-2) and fourth-seeded Neillsville (16-5) square off in the other half of that bracket.

The Blugolds clinched a spot at sectionals with a 51-44 win over Prescott on Saturday. Junior Quinn Miskowski led Aquinas with 12 points while he also slowed down Cardinals leading scorer Jordan Malmlov.

High school basketball photos: Tomah at Onalaska, Feb. 20

The Hilltoppers beat the Timberwolves 65-48 on Saturday in a WIAA Division 2 regional final.

Sports reporter

Eric Lee is a sports writer with the La Crosse Tribune. He can be reached at 608-791-8228.

