WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska, Bangor earn No. 1 postseason seeds; La Crosse Central, Blair-Taylor get No. 2 seeds

The Onalaska High School and Central boys basketball teams would meet in a Division 2 sectional semifinal for the fourth straight year if top seeds in the WIAA Tournament prevail.

The Hilltoppers (20-1) earned a No. 1 seed, while the Red Raiders (16-5), who are in the same pod as Onalaska, earned a No. 2 seed.

The teams could meet for the third time this season in the sectional semifinal, which will be played March 12 at Logan Fieldhouse. The Hilltoppers won both MVC battles this season, including a 60-54 win last week.

The sectional final will be played March 14 at Waupaca.

Onalaska will open postseason play on March 6 against the winner of eighth-seeded Holmen (7-14) and ninth-seeded Sparta (4-16), which play March 3 at Holmen.

Central will play the winner of seventh-seeded Menomonie (9-12) and 10th-seeded Logan (5-15), which play March 3 at Menomonie.

Tomah is also in the same Division 2 pod and earned a No. 4 seed. The Timberwolves (15-5) will host fifth-seeded River Falls (15-5) on March 6.

Division 3