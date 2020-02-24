WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska, Bangor earn No. 1 postseason seeds; La Crosse Central, Blair-Taylor get No. 2 seeds

The Onalaska High School and Central boys basketball teams would meet in a Division 2 sectional semifinal for the fourth straight year if top seeds in the WIAA Tournament prevail.
The Hilltoppers (20-1) earned a No. 1 seed, while the Red Raiders (16-5), who are in the same pod as Onalaska, earned a No. 2 seed.
The teams could meet for the third time this season in the sectional semifinal, which will be played March 12 at Logan Fieldhouse. The Hilltoppers won both MVC battles this season, including a 60-54 win last week.
The sectional final will be played March 14 at Waupaca.
Onalaska will open postseason play on March 6 against the winner of eighth-seeded Holmen (7-14) and ninth-seeded Sparta (4-16), which play March 3 at Holmen.
Central will play the winner of seventh-seeded Menomonie (9-12) and 10th-seeded Logan (5-15), which play March 3 at Menomonie.
Tomah is also in the same Division 2 pod and earned a No. 4 seed. The Timberwolves (15-5) will host fifth-seeded River Falls (15-5) on March 6.
Division 3
West Salem (13-8) earned a No. 4 seed and will host the winner of fifth-seeded Black River Falls (14-7) and 12th-seeded Arcadia (1-19), which play March 3.
In the same pod, G-E-T earned a No. 6 seed, Viroqua a No. 8 seed and Westby a No. 9 seed.
The Red Hawks (10-10) will host 11th-seeded Nekoosa (4-16) on March 3. The Blackhawks (9-11) host the Norsemen (8-12) on March 3, with the winner advancing to play first-seeded Wisconsin Dells (19-1).
Elsewhere in Division 3, Prairie du Chien (13-8) earned a No. 5 seed and will host 12th-seeded Dodgeville (2-18) on March 3.
Division 4
Onalaska Luther, Aquinas and Melrose-Mindoro all earned first-round home games in the same pod.
The Knights (10-11) are a No. 4 seed and will host 13th-seeded C-FC (4-17); the Blugolds (6-14) are a No. 7 seed and will host 10th-seeded Osseo-Fairchild (7-14); and the Mustangs (9-11) are a No. 8 seed and will host ninth-seeded Augusta (8-13).
Elsewhere in Division 4, Brookwood (4-15) is a No. 12 seed and will play at fifth-seeded New Glarus (14-6).
All of those games will be played March 3.
Division 5
Bangor earned a No. 1 seed in a pod that includes second-seeded Blair-Taylor, fourth-seeded Cashton and 15th-seeded Coulee Christian.
The Cardinals (19-1) will host 16th-seeded Granton (0-20); the Wildcats (19-2) will host Coulee Christian (4-14); and the Eagles (13-7) will host 13th-seeded Alma/Pepin (3-16).