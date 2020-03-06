WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska blows by Holmen in Division 2 regional semifinal

Applying pressure defensively was key in that, too. Onalaska held the Vikings (8-16) to 13 first-half points, and routinely turned that defense into offense.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arenz knocked down a 3 from the left wing after a steal, and Mannel had a nice finish at the rim after going coast to coast in transition to extend the Hilltoppers’ lead to 35-9 with 4 minutes, 39 seconds left in the first half.

Stuttley, meanwhile, did a lot of his damage from the free-throw line and helped get a number of Vikings in foul trouble, including Ben Olson, Max Hammond and Ryland Wall. Stuttley was 6-of-7 from the charity strip and had 10 of his points in the first half.

Onalaska led 40-13 at half and built on that advantage early in the second half. Mannel hit a 3 from the left corner and had a bucket in transition before dishes out a number of assists. The senior hit Victor Desmond with an outlet pass in transition for a layup that pushed the Hilltoppers’ lead to 51-19 with 13:04 to play.

“(Mannel) does whatever we need,” Arenz said. “He’s a good passer, he can step out and shoot once in awhile or take it to the hoop.”

Hammond paced Holmen with eight points, and Caleb Matl added seven.