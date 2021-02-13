WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska geared up for Division 2 tournament

He got his answer out of the gates. The Hilltoppers held Reedsburg to 26 points in their season opener.

“I’m not going to take any credit for it because it’s a mindset for our guys,” Kowal said. “They just really take extreme pride in their defense and holding teams down and really frustrating the team we’re playing.”

Kick and Desmond have proven themselves to be elite defenders, the former on the perimeter and the latter practically anywhere on the court. Senior guard Evan Gamoke is also reliable, as are sophomore guard Nick Odom and junior forward Michael Skemp off the bench, while freshman Isaac Skemp has made strides.

Their collective athleticism and active hands put constant pressure on offenses, whether in the full court or the half court. Kowal feels the team is better in the half court, and even then the Hilltoppers force turnovers or rushed shots with their run-and-jump style principles.

But perhaps none of that would be possible without 6-foot-11 senior Gavin McGrath.

McGrath’s height and length in the paint alters shots, disrupts passing lanes and frequently limits opponents to one shot. And his mere presence in the lane allows the likes of Kick and Desmond to take more risks on the perimeter.