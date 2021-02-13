WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska geared up for Division 2 tournament

Craig Kowal can’t remember exactly in which game it happened, but the Onalaska High School boys basketball coach knows he took a step back and simply listened.
Seniors Victor Desmond and Sam Kick were laying out an intricate defensive plan, complete with how the Hilltoppers should respond in specific scenarios. Kowal, whose teams have been known for their prowess on that end of the court, saw no need to interject because, well, there wasn’t much else to say.
“It was just impressive for a 17- or 18-year-old kid to be able to figure out those little details without a coach or somebody else just staying on them,” Kowal said. “... They just are able to think (about) the game on the defensive end at a very high level.”
It’s not a surprise that stellar defense has once again been the cornerstone for top-ranked Onalaska’s success, but that doesn’t make it any less impressive.
The Hilltoppers (14-0) have allowed just 41 points per game this season and held four opponents to under 35 points, including two under 30.
Again, Onalaska is holding nearly 30% of its opponents to under 35 points in games that last 36 minutes.
“I think that this team, so far, has been as good as probably any we’ve had,” Kowal said. “And we need to, obviously, continue that defensive intensity throughout the rest of the season.”
For the Hilltoppers, that starts Friday with a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal against the winner of a Tuesday quarterfinal between fourth-seeded Black River Falls and fifth-seeded Sparta.
Desmond made it clear early in the season that the group is motivated to make a deep run after last season ended at the hands of Central in a sectional semifinal, and Onalaska will likely go as far as its defense takes it as the team looks for its first trip to the state tournament since 2013.
Of course, much has changed since then.
For starters, Matt Thomas was a key part of that 2012-13 season — and when the Hilltoppers won the state title the year before. Onalaska also relied more on zones before evolving into a primarily man-to-man team over the course of the last seven years, a product of personnel changes and the need to defend on the perimeter with 3-point shooting on the rise.
But other things have stayed the same — namely the level of importance the Hilltoppers place on defense and making opponents, as Kowal puts it, uncomfortable.
That still didn’t make this season’s defensive performances a given.
Onalaska lost three solid defenders from last season to graduation, including one of the area’s best in Tyrell Stuttley, and Kowal wasn’t sure how well the team would mesh this year.
He got his answer out of the gates. The Hilltoppers held Reedsburg to 26 points in their season opener.
“I’m not going to take any credit for it because it’s a mindset for our guys,” Kowal said. “They just really take extreme pride in their defense and holding teams down and really frustrating the team we’re playing.”
Kick and Desmond have proven themselves to be elite defenders, the former on the perimeter and the latter practically anywhere on the court. Senior guard Evan Gamoke is also reliable, as are sophomore guard Nick Odom and junior forward Michael Skemp off the bench, while freshman Isaac Skemp has made strides.
Their collective athleticism and active hands put constant pressure on offenses, whether in the full court or the half court. Kowal feels the team is better in the half court, and even then the Hilltoppers force turnovers or rushed shots with their run-and-jump style principles.
But perhaps none of that would be possible without 6-foot-11 senior Gavin McGrath.
McGrath’s height and length in the paint alters shots, disrupts passing lanes and frequently limits opponents to one shot. And his mere presence in the lane allows the likes of Kick and Desmond to take more risks on the perimeter.
“If we do make a mistake defensively, having those big, long arms on the back end sure covers up a lot of mistakes,” Kowal said. “He does a good job of that with altering shots and blocking shots, and when you don’t have that, you have to kind of change how you do some things.”
Put it all together, and that’s how Onalaska can hold high-powered offenses — such as Menomonee Falls and Caledonia — to 43 points. Perhaps the Hilltoppers’ only blemishes defensively are Eau Claire Memorial (61 points) and Stoughton (52 points); they’ve held every other team below 50.
For as crucial as Onalaska’s defense is in dismantling opponents, it also has an impact on their own offense.
With a strong defense to lean on, the Hilltoppers can push the ball when they want, or they can patiently await the right shot. And in the event that nothing clicks offensively, their defense can pick up the slack.
The goal, of course, is for that to never be necessary. Kowal said they have focused in recent weeks in being more efficient on offense and thinks things are falling into place.
Three players average at least 10 points per game — McGrath with 12.4, Desmond with 10.6 and Kick with 10 — as Onalaska enters the postseason. But make no mistake, defense will be the driving force as the Hilltoppers look to make a run that they hope ends at the La Crosse Center, should they make the state tournament and the WIAA tabs the venue to host the Division 2 portion.
“As a kid, you grow up dreaming about playing in the Kohl Center, and obviously the (COVID-19 pandemic) has thrown a wrench in that,” Kowal said. “But I think if you could dream about any other scenario, it would be to play in the La Crosse Center.
“I just really hope that these kids can put together four more wins and have a chance to conclude their season on the La Crosse Center floor.”
