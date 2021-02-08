WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska, La Crosse Aquinas among local No. 1 regional seeds

The boys basketball teams from Onalaska and Aquinas high schools are among multiple Coulee Region teams that earned No. 1 seeds in their respective WIAA regionals.

The Hilltoppers are the top seed in their Division 2 regional and received a first-round bye. They will host the winner of fourth-seeded Black River Falls and fifth-seeded Sparta on Feb. 19. In the other half of that regional bracket, Tomah earned a No. 2 seed and will host the winner of third-seeded West Salem and sixth-seeded Logan on Feb. 19.

The Blugolds are the top seed in their Division 3 regional and also received a first-round bye. They will host the winner of fourth-seeded Arcadia and fifth-seeded Mondovi on Feb. 19. G-E-T was given a No. 6 seed in the other half of Aquinas' bracket and plays at third-seeded Durand on Feb. 16.

Other local teams that earned No. 1 seeds are Onalaska Luther and Blair-Taylor, both in Division 4.

The Knights received a first-round bye and will host the winner of fourth-seeded Melrose-Mindoro and fifth-seeded Kickapoo on Feb. 19. In the other half of that bracket, third-seeded Cashton plays at second-seeded Bangor on Feb. 19.

The Wildcats also received a first-round bye and will host the winner of fourth-seeded Plum City/Elmwood and fifth-seeded C-FC on Feb. 19.