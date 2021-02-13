WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska Luther, Bangor, Cashton all in loaded Division 4 regional

Division 3

Aquinas (12-5) was given the top seed in its regional, though the Blugolds will have gone two weeks without a game when they host the winner of fourth-seeded Arcadia and fifth-seeded Mondovi on Friday.

Aquinas has won three in a row and five of its past six — with that loss coming to Central — and would play Prescott for the regional final should the bracket play out as seeded.

Should the Blugolds advance to sectionals, AP-ranked teams in Cameron and St. Croix Central stand in the way of a potential trip to state.

G-E-T (2-9) is seeded sixth in Aquinas’ regional and plays at third-seeded Durand on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Viroqua was seeded third in its regional and plays at second-seeded Poynette on Feb. 19. In the other half of that bracket, fifth-seeded Westby plays at fourth-seeded River Valley on Feb. 16, with the winner getting Richland Center.

Division 5

De Soto (8-9) was given the fourth seed in its regional and hosts fifth-seeded Potosi on Tuesday, with the winner moving on to play top-seeded and fifth-ranked Wauzeka-Steuben.