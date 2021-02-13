WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska Luther, Bangor, Cashton all in loaded Division 4 regional

One team has won 70 consecutive conference games and is ranked 10th in the state. Another boasts a list of efficient scorers, including one of the best in the area, and is ranked ninth.
Neither is the top seed in their WIAA Division 4 regional.
Onalaska Luther claims that spot, while Bangor and Cashton — the aforementioned teams — are seeded second and third, respectively.
The Knights (15-1) won a share of the Coulee Conference title on Thursday, and their only loss on the season came to Division 2 West Salem. Luther’s size makes the team difficult to defend, with 6-foot-7 junior forward Gavin Proudfoot (14.9 ppg, 7.7 rpg) leading the way.
Sophomore guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg (10.2 ppg) also averages double-digit points, while 6-foot-7 senior forward Isaiah Loersch (8.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg) complements Proudfoot well inside.
The Knights open the postseason against the winner of fourth-seeded Melrose-Mindoro and fifth-seeded Kickapoo, while Bangor and Cashton clash on the other side of the bracket.
The Cardinals (18-2) won both games against the Eagles (19-3) in the regular season, though Cashton was without leading scorer Bowdy Dempsey in the second matchup.
Senior guard Hank Reader leads Bangor with 18.5 points per game and had 30 in a win over Wonewoc-Center on Tuesday, while classmate Zane Langrehr adds 16.7.
Cashton can find different ways to score on any given night, including from juniors Presley Brueggen and Jack Hilden.
The path to a state tournament berth doesn’t get any easier after that regional; fourth-ranked Blair-Taylor (20-1) is part of the same sectional.
The Wildcats’ lone loss is to Cashton, and three players average double-digit points, led by senior Kyle Steien’s 22.1 ppg.
Division 1
As was the case with their girls teams, Central and Holmen were moved up a division after numerous schools across the state didn’t compete this winter.
Central (8-1) earned the No. 2 seed in its regional behind the only team it has lost to this season: Eau Claire Memorial. Central has won six straight since that loss to the Old Abes on Jan. 19 and will host the winner of third-seeded Eau Claire North and sixth-seeded Marshfield on Friday.
Holmen (6-4) recently returned to play after exiting a two-week COVID-19 quarantine. The fourth-seeded Vikings have lost two in a row entering Tuesday’s home game against fifth-seeded Wisconsin Rapids.
In those two losses, Holmen has been without its top three scorers in junior Carter Paulson and seniors Cole Kalander and Max Hammond. First-year coach Ryan Meyer indicated they won’t return in time for Tuesday’s regional quarterfinal, though he believes they could be back for a regional semifinal against Eau Claire Memorial next Friday should Holmen win on Tuesday.
Division 3
Aquinas (12-5) was given the top seed in its regional, though the Blugolds will have gone two weeks without a game when they host the winner of fourth-seeded Arcadia and fifth-seeded Mondovi on Friday.
Aquinas has won three in a row and five of its past six — with that loss coming to Central — and would play Prescott for the regional final should the bracket play out as seeded.
Should the Blugolds advance to sectionals, AP-ranked teams in Cameron and St. Croix Central stand in the way of a potential trip to state.
G-E-T (2-9) is seeded sixth in Aquinas’ regional and plays at third-seeded Durand on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, Viroqua was seeded third in its regional and plays at second-seeded Poynette on Feb. 19. In the other half of that bracket, fifth-seeded Westby plays at fourth-seeded River Valley on Feb. 16, with the winner getting Richland Center.
Division 5
De Soto (8-9) was given the fourth seed in its regional and hosts fifth-seeded Potosi on Tuesday, with the winner moving on to play top-seeded and fifth-ranked Wauzeka-Steuben.
Coulee Christian (1-5) is the fifth seed in its regional and plays at fourth-seeded Independence on Tuesday, with the winner taking on top-seeded Eau Claire Immanuel.
Photos: Aquinas Blugolds vs Holmen
Photos: Aquinas Blugolds vs Holmen
Photos: Aquinas Blugolds vs Holmen
Photos: Aquinas Blugolds vs Holmen
Photos: Aquinas Blugolds vs Holmen
Photos: Aquinas Blugolds vs Holmen
Photos: Aquinas Blugolds vs Holmen
Photos: Aquinas Blugolds vs Holmen
Photos: Aquinas Blugolds vs Holmen
Photos: Aquinas Blugolds vs Holmen
Photos: Aquinas Blugolds vs Holmen
Photos: Aquinas Blugolds vs Holmen
Photos: Aquinas Blugolds vs Holmen
Photos: Aquinas Blugolds vs Holmen
Photos: Aquinas Blugolds vs Holmen
In this Series
SPORTS WEEKEND: Follow our full coverage of high school action in the region
-
WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska Luther, Bangor, Cashton all in loaded Division 4 regional
-
WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska geared up for Division 2 tournament
-
Local sports schedule for Saturday, Feb. 13
- 17 updates