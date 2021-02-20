WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska Luther fights off Bangor for Division 4 regional title

ONALASKA — It didn't matter when the Bangor High School boys basketball team made a big play Saturday night, Onalaska Luther knew how to respond.
The Knights defined the term "clutch" with their actions, and their ability to do so against a dangerous group of Cardinals has them waiting to find out what their WIAA Division 4 sectional seed will be on Sunday.
Bangor was able to shake off an ice-cold shooting performance early and made a couple of solid runs before Luther was able to put away an impressive 67-61 victory that gave it a second straight regional championship.
The Knights (17-1) won their eighth game in a row after stopping Bangor (19-3) from escaping a hole it fell into early.
"Our defense, all season long, has been our calling card," Luther coach Brad Schaper said. "Our history has been to run, get up and down the floor and score a lot of points.
"Our defense has been lock down, and our kids have bought into that. They had to play against some incredible players tonight, and we had to close out and control the boards when they missed shots."
The Cardinals missed a lot of shots early. Bangor didn't score its first point until a Dustin McDonald free throw with 10 minutes, 26 seconds left in the first half. They didn't connect on their first field goal until McDonald hit a 3-pointer with 8:49 on the clock.
Failing to make a shot until more than nine minutes had passed made the entire night a tough one for Bangor.
"We weren't necessarily taking great shots," said Bangor coach Jacob Pederson, whose team shot 22.5% (8-for-36) in the first half and 34.3% (23-for-67) overall. "But it didn't matter if the shots were good or not, they weren't going in.
"It took us too long to get going."
McDonald's 3-pointer cut what was an 11-0 deficit to 11-6, but it took some time for the Cardinals to put together any continuity. An 8-0 burst that included two baskets by Zane Langrehr and a 3-pointer by Hank Reader got them within 24-20 before the Knights answered.
Junior Gavin Proudfoot converted on a pass from Logan Bahr for two points, and Bahr followed with a 3-pointer from the left corner. Tim Seiler followed that with another 3, and Luther suddenly has a comfortable 32-20 lead again.
Proudfoot scored 16 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Knights, who were led by a 17-point performance by sophomore Isaiah Schwichtenberg, Senior James Biedenbender added 15 points for Luther, which advanced to last season's sectional finals before the season was ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We had to use our height to our advantage and keep the ball moving," said Proudfoot, a 6-foot-7 post. "We just follow the game plan, which always seems to work."
The Cardinals made their best runs at the Knights in the second half.
A 13-point deficit was trimmed to 46-42 when sophomore Tanner Jones nailed a 3-pointer with 9:46 to play, but that was countered with a Proudfoot basket in the lane and another 3 by Seiler.
After the lead jumped into double figures, Hank Reader drilled a couple of 3-pointers. The second one came with 4:46 left and cut the Bangor deficit to 54-52.
But a long pass down the floor turned into an immediate three-point play for Lyndon Byus. Another missed shot and alert pass off the rebound led to a one handed dunk for Proudfoot, and Luther maintained an least a two-possession lead the rest of the way.
Jones had 16 points to lead Bangor, which also received 15 from Langrehr and 13 from Reader. The Cardinals made 10 of 30 attempts from the 3-point line, and Jones made four of those.
"We knew coming in that their 3-point shot was absolutely incredible," Proudfoot said of the Cardinals. "We wanted to stop the 3s but you saw them hit some real deep ones. We just had to keep a hand in their face and hope they didn't go in."