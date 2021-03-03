WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska Luther learns lessons from the past during historic season

ONALASKA — Before every game this season, Brad Schaper has given a brief history lesson to his boys basketball team on what he calls the ghosts of Onalaska Luther High School.

The concept is simple enough. The Knights’ 13th-year coach will pick out a former player who had an impact on the program’s trajectory and explain how members of this season’s team can leave a legacy of their own.

Some of the ghosts are from the distant past — like Paul Mendell, who graduated in 1980. Others are much more recent — like Brandon Stadtler, who was a senior last year.

There have been some of Luther’s greats, like Marshall Walters and Collin Kennedy, and reliable role players, like David Buchner.

But before the Knights’ WIAA Division 4 sectional final against Blair-Taylor on Saturday, Schaper didn’t look to the past. Instead, the ghost he revealed was, “You,” urging his players to seize the moment.

Luther did that with a 46-44 win, which earned the program its first WIAA state tournament berth.

“It’s incredible,” junior forward Gavin Proudfoot said. “Coming into high school, you just always dream of it. No team here has ever done that. It’s just incredible.”