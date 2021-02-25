WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska Luther one win away from Division 4 state tournament

ONALASKA — All it took was one outside shot to kick the Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team into high gear.
After missing their first eight 3-pointers, freshman Logan Bahr buried one from the right corner with two minutes left before half, fueling a high-octane second half that ended with the Knights taking down Necedah 75-60 in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal on Thursday at Luther.
The win sends the top-seed Knights (18-1) to Saturday’s sectional final, where Luther will host second-seeded Blair-Taylor (23-1) at 4 p.m. with a chance to advance to the program’s first-ever WIAA state tournament.
Senior James Biedenbender hit a 3-pointer to open the second-half scoring for the Knights, forcing the fourth-seeded Cardinals (11-4) to extend their zone defense out to the perimeter, which allowed 6-foot-7 junior Gavin Proudfoot to dominate in the paint.
Proudfoot finished with a game-high 26 points and 11 rebounds, with 16 points coming after halftime, where Luther led 23-18.
“It just boosts our confidence, and draws teams outside,” Proudfoot said of the Knights’ 3-point shooting ability. “When teams look at us in scouting, they know we have two 6-7 kids and we like to pound it down low, but they also figure out that we have kids who can shoot, it just opens everything up. It takes guys off us so we can just do our thing down low.”
Senior Isaiah Loersch, the other tower in the Luther’ attack, added 10 points and helped control the rebounding game. The Knights had 11 offensive rebounds, with Proudfoot turning his six into 12 second-chance points.
“There’s no doubt that Gavin has a huge motor, and he just does not stop,” Luther coach Brad Schaper said. “Sure, he’s big and tall, but tonight, he went after it. More than half of (his rebounds) were on put backs, working his tail off, and that’s just his motor that keeps going.”
Biedenbender and sophomore Isaiah Schwichtenberg each added 11 points for the Knights, and while Luther connected on just four 3-pointers, they came on the Knights’ final seven attempts of the game after the slow shooting start.
That left Necedah in a quandary between pressuring shooters and offering extra help on the Luther size advantage.
“We like to usually pressure more with our zone, but we couldn’t tonight,” Cardinals coach Kris Saylor said. “They have us in size and they have some decent shooters. We knew if they started hitting some shots, we’d be in trouble.”
The Knights advance to their second sectional final in a row. Last season's sectional final against Unity was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
That missed opportunity has not only weighed heavily on the mind of the Luther players and coaches, but also serves as a motivating factor for this year’s team.
“We’ve talked about it, and our theme this year has been to live in the moment,” Schaper said. “We’ve said since day one, that we’ve got to enjoy every single second because it could be gone in a heartbeat. That’s been the neatest thing about this group. They’ve enjoyed practicing, they’ve enjoyed playing, they’ve enjoyed the moment all the time.”
Proudfoot said that after a “devastating” end to last season, the Knights are relishing the opportunity to not only play in the round they were denied last year, but also to be able to do it at home.
“We’re in the same position here. Now, we have the one seed instead of the four, and if we play hard and use our God-given abilities, I think we can come out on top,” Proudfoot said.
Even after a 52-point second half, Proudfoot added that Luther can still play better.
“Our first half, we did not play well. It was just slow and sluggish. In the second half, we really opened it up, but I know that’s not our top,” Proudfoot said. “We have way much more deep down; we just have to just keep digging and keep fighting. I think there’s a whole new level that we can get to.”