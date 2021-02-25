WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska Luther one win away from Division 4 state tournament

“We’ve talked about it, and our theme this year has been to live in the moment,” Schaper said. “We’ve said since day one, that we’ve got to enjoy every single second because it could be gone in a heartbeat. That’s been the neatest thing about this group. They’ve enjoyed practicing, they’ve enjoyed playing, they’ve enjoyed the moment all the time.”

Proudfoot said that after a “devastating” end to last season, the Knights are relishing the opportunity to not only play in the round they were denied last year, but also to be able to do it at home.

“We’re in the same position here. Now, we have the one seed instead of the four, and if we play hard and use our God-given abilities, I think we can come out on top,” Proudfoot said.

Even after a 52-point second half, Proudfoot added that Luther can still play better.

“Our first half, we did not play well. It was just slow and sluggish. In the second half, we really opened it up, but I know that’s not our top,” Proudfoot said. “We have way much more deep down; we just have to just keep digging and keep fighting. I think there’s a whole new level that we can get to.”

