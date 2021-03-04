WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska Luther to face tough test in Racine Prairie School

ONALASKA — Brad Schaper doesn’t necessarily view the way last season ended for his Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team as a motivator. Rather, the Knights’ coach prefers to look at this season as a cleansing.
Luther was one win away from the state tournament a year ago before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the rest of the season, a development that, of course, disappointed the team.
But the Knights have responded with a historic season, one that has made up for last year’s finish.
Luther will make its first WIAA state tournament appearance Friday after knocking off Blair-Taylor 46-44 last Saturday in a Division 4 sectional final. The Knights (19-1) have won their last 10 games — including two in the postseason over state-ranked teams — and their lone loss is to Division 2 West Salem.
The team’s toughest test, though, comes Friday morning.
Luther was given the No. 4 seed for the Division 4 state tournament and will play top-seeded Racine Prairie School in a semifinal at 9:05 a.m. Friday at the La Crosse Center.
Second-seeded Oshkosh Lourdes (23-5) and third-seeded Edgar (23-2) play in the other semifinal at 12:25 p.m. Friday, with the winners meeting at 6:35 p.m. Friday.
“There’s four teams left in the state of Wisconsin, and they’re all playing for the same thing,” Schaper said. “... We’re all just trying to get to the next game, the next level. And anything can happen at the state tournament, so it’s going to be fun.”
The Knights will definitely have their hands full with the Hawks.
Prairie, which is also making its first state appearance, holds a 23-3 record and beat Cuba City 82-77 for its sectional title. Two of the Hawks’ losses were to Racine St. Catherine’s, a Division 3 qualifier, and they boast wins over multiple schools from Divisions 1 and 2.
“I love their schedule. They play anybody and everybody,” Schaper said. “... I respect that because that’s what we try to do, is play up as much as we possibly can.”
Defensively, Luther will need to work to control Prairie’s pace and limit 6-foot-4 senior guard Antuan Nesbitt, who leads the team in scoring (19.7 points per game), rebounding (7.3 rpg) and assists (4.7 apg).
The Hawks have other players who can score, too, including sophomore forward Ashe Oglesby (10.8 ppg), senior guard Kody Krekling (9.9 ppg) and junior guard Asanjai Hunter (9.3 ppg).
“Their guards are legit,” Knights senior guard James Biedenbender said. “They’ve got one that we’re really looking at. Even all of them, just the way they play together, it’s really impressive.”
Schaper said running Prairie off the 3-point line will be key; the Hawks have five players who have made at least 20 3-pointers, including two who have made more than 40 in Krekling and senior forward Jacob Fallico.
“They come out of the locker room, they’re open, they’ll shoot it,” Schaper said. “... That’s a popcorn machine, and those balls are going every place. We’re going to have to deal with that right off the bat.”
To combat that on the other end of the court, the Knights will look to use their physicality inside.
That starts with 6-foot-7 junior forward Gavin Proudfoot and 6-foot-7 senior forward Isaiah Loersch. Proudfoot leads the team in scoring (15.4 ppg) and rebounding (8.3 rpg), while Loersch adds 8.0 ppg and 7.3 rpg.
And if Luther is able to establish a paint presence, that should open things up for sophomore guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg (10.4 ppg) and Biedenbender (9.3 ppg) on the perimeter.
While the Knights certainly want to play more than one game Friday, they’re excited to play in the program’s first WIAA state tournament — and so close to home in a venue that treated them well in the Midwest Players Classic.
“It’s everything I’ve ever wanted,” Proudfoot said about playing at the La Crosse Center. “You know people say going to Madison is kind of the whole trip, staying in hotels and all that stuff. But I think it’s even better having the state championship here.”