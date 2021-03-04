WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska Luther to face tough test in Racine Prairie School

ONALASKA — Brad Schaper doesn’t necessarily view the way last season ended for his Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team as a motivator. Rather, the Knights’ coach prefers to look at this season as a cleansing.

Luther was one win away from the state tournament a year ago before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the rest of the season, a development that, of course, disappointed the team.

But the Knights have responded with a historic season, one that has made up for last year’s finish.

Luther will make its first WIAA state tournament appearance Friday after knocking off Blair-Taylor 46-44 last Saturday in a Division 4 sectional final. The Knights (19-1) have won their last 10 games — including two in the postseason over state-ranked teams — and their lone loss is to Division 2 West Salem.

The team’s toughest test, though, comes Friday morning.

Luther was given the No. 4 seed for the Division 4 state tournament and will play top-seeded Racine Prairie School in a semifinal at 9:05 a.m. Friday at the La Crosse Center.

Second-seeded Oshkosh Lourdes (23-5) and third-seeded Edgar (23-2) play in the other semifinal at 12:25 p.m. Friday, with the winners meeting at 6:35 p.m. Friday.