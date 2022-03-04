WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska Luther holds off La Crosse Aquinas in Division 4 regional semifinal

ONALASKA — Brad Schaper knew his Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team had attempted a lot of free throws, but he wasn't exactly sure how many when assistant coach Mark Loersch asked after Friday's game.

His first guess was around 20 or 22.

"And then he said, 'Forty,'" Schaper said. "I couldn't believe it."

The third-seeded Knights took advantage by making 30 of those attempts on their way to a 62-49 win over sixth-seeded Aquinas in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal.

Onalaska Luther will play at second-seeded River Ridge on Saturday for a regional title.

"I don't ever remember shooting more than 20 free throws in a ball game," said Schaper, whose team improved to 22-2. "And as big as that ball game was, that was big."

Junior guard Kodi Miller was responsible for a good chunk of those free throws. He was 15-of-16 from the line, including 13-of-14 in the second half, and finished with a game-high 28 points.

"My dad always has me make 10 in a row before I leave the gym, and it's always nine and I miss the last one," Miller said. "But it pays off, man. That hard work pays off."

Many of the Knights' attempts from the charity stripe came off of drives to the basket. Although they didn't always finish through the contact — particularly in the second half, when they made just four field goals — they capitalized on trip after trip to the line.

"I think we start with our guards, who did a really good job tonight of getting past their frontline. They penetrated," said Schaper. "We thought that our play that we have would be successful if we could get past from the top of the key (and) in."

One such drive also gave way to a key play late in the second half.

After junior guard Andrew Sutton hit a 3-pointer from the right corner to bring the Blugolds (18-8) within 43-39 with 4 minutes, 12 seconds left, Onalaska Luther junior guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg drove to the hoop. That drew defenders' attention away from 6-foot-7 senior forward Gavin Proudfoot, who had been largely kept off the glass but corralled the miss and put back the offensive rebound.

That sparked a run of eight straight points from the Knights as their lead grew to 51-39 with 1:18 left.

"You get a whole second chance at offense. That's another potential three points right there, that could put you ahead," Miller said of Proudfoot's rebounding ability. "It's great to have quality bigs down there, and (you) can't not love Gavin."

Proudfoot finished with 10 points, as did sophomore forward Logan Bahr. Schwichtenberg added 11 points.

Buckets from senior guards Quinn Miskowski and Chris Wilson brought Aquinas back within 10 points late, but Onalaska Luther made its free throws down the stretch to seal the win. Wilson finished with 15 points, while Miskowski had 12.

"Ultimately, their kids had more plays in them tonight, and it's a tip of the cap to a nice team," Blugolds coach Brad Reinhart said. "They made their free throws and didn't let us push back when we had to."

Still, Aquinas showed fight after the Knights got off to a hot start.

Onalaska Luther scored the game's first 10 points and hopped out to a 14-1 lead after a Proudfoot basket inside. The Blugolds cut that lead to 31-22 by the half and pulled within four points after Sutton's triple, but they couldn't connect on enough of their shots as the Knights went back and forth between man and zone defenses.

"Communication. Schaper's preached communication the whole year. Communicate, communicate, communicate," Proudfoot said of playing zone defense. "And that's what we do well. When we can be in all spots at all times, pass each other off and we don't get as tired (as we do) running man, that can give a lot of teams a lot of problems."

Now Onalaska Luther turns its attention to River Ridge, which beat Melrose-Mindoro 59-51 on Friday and is led by junior guard Braden Crubel (17.1 ppg) and 6-5 senior center David Nies (13.5 ppg).

"We expect a huge dogfight tomorrow," Schaper said. "We're looking forward to the opportunity to get on the road and head down there and see what we can do."

