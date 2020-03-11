WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska Luther turns up defense in second half to beat La Crosse Aquinas in D4 sectional semifinal

“That’s just how we’ve been playing,” Stadtler said of the Knights’ defense. “I’m happy that our team is able to do that, and our defense keeps getting better and better.”

The rotation players for Aquinas saw more minutes than usual after an injury to sophomore Chris Wilson in Saturday’s win over Fall Creek left the Blugolds down a key contributor.

“When it was time to answer, we didn’t have a lot left in the tank,” Reinhart said. “Having a shallower rotation tonight kind of caught up with us in the end, and our kids gave us everything they had.”

Reinhart said that winning three playoff games as a No. 7 seed after just six regular-season wins proved how far the Blugolds had come as a team this season.

“There was no quit in them come playoff time,” Reinhart said. “They believed that we belonged on the court with everyone we went up against, and they showed that they did.”

With three sophomores and two freshmen among the top eight contributors for Aquinas, Reinhart said that, despite the graduation of Gavin Wetzel, there’s a lot to look forward to for the Blugolds.