WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska pulls away from Tomah in Division 2 regional final

Tomah, meanwhile, finishes its season at 14-10.

“This is, unfortunately, how it ends for everybody but one team,” Timberwolves coach Jeff Brieske said. “And we may have played the one team that it won’t end this way for.”

For as critical as Onalaska’s 11-0 run toward the end of the first half was, it also represented the team’s balance offensively with four players scoring. That balance could also be the difference as the Hilltoppers look to go deep into the postseason.

McGrath led all scorers with 18 points, while senior forward Victor Desmond and senior guard Evan Gamoke added 11 and 12 points, respectively. All of Gamoke’s points came from beyond the arc, and Odom and Isaac Skemp also hit a pair of 3-pointers.

“Our guards shot the lights out today. That was a big key,” said McGrath, who had three dunks and finished an alley-oop from Gamoke. “... Evan’s shooting helped me be effective in the post, Isaac’s shooting in the beginning, Nicky’s movement. Everyone just did their part today.”

Odom made back-to-back 3s to put Onalaska up 11-5, which seemed to snap the Hilltoppers out of their offensive funk after mustering just five points in the first five minutes.