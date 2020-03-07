WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska suffocates River Falls for regional title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"That was our game plan to a T," Kowal said. "We knew we had to get some easy ones, especially in the first. ... They are very big and if their defense is set, they can be very hard to score against."

The first half numbers were staggering.

River Falls managed just 14 points and was 7 of 19 from the floor, including 0-for-10 from beyond the arc to go along with eight first half turnovers. In fact, the Wildcats didn't make a 3-pointer until 12 minutes left in the second half. They finished 3-for-20 from beyond the arc for the game with the third coming in the final seconds.

"We really got into the gaps well and denied (Zac Johnson) well," Arenz said. "We just really defended the 3 well, I don't think they made one in the first half."

Stuttley led the Onalaska offense with 15 points, but was even better on the defensive end. He had the task of covering River Falls junior southpaw Zac Johnson, who averaged over 20 points per game coming in, but Stuttley shut him down. Shading over to his right and using his long wingspan, Stuttley held Johnson to just eight points on 4 of 12 shooting, including 0-for-7 from beyond the arc.