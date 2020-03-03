WIAA boys basketball roundup: Holmen boys advance in D2 with 3rd win over Sparta

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Freshman Trey Cowley scored 12 of his team-high 17 points in the second half for the Tigers (15-8), who have won six of their past seven games.

Mike Roou added two 3-pointers and 12 points as Black River Falls beat Arcadia (1-22) for the third time. The Raiders were led by Michael Schweisthal’s game-high 20 points.

The fifth-seeded Tigers play at fourth-seeded West Salem (14-8), which won the Coulee Conference, on Friday.

Westby 59, Viroqua 50

VIROQUA — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.

Prairie du Chien 62, Dodgeville 53

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.

Division 4

Onalaska Luther 61, C-FC 41

ONALASKA — The Knights put the game away by outscoring the Pirates by 21 points in the first half for their third straight victory.