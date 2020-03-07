WIAA boys basketball roundup: La Crosse Aquinas to meet Onalaska Luther in D4 sectional semifinal

FALL CREEK, Wis. — The Aquinas High School boys basketball team found something to turn around its luck and isn't letting go.

The Blugolds may have lost their last four games of the regular season — two of them by 27 points — but none of that mattered once they tipped off with Osseo-Fairchild on Tuesday to begin the postseason.

Seventh-seeded Aquinas (9-16) reeled off its third straight victory on Saturday by beating sixth-seeded Fall Creek 62-52 and becoming a regional champion.

The Blugolds (9-16) play fourth-seeded Onalaska Luther (14-11) at Arcadia in a sectional semifinal on Thursday. The Knights knocked off top-seeded Durand 77-60 on Saturday.

"We scrimmaged them at the beginning of the season, and it will be great to play them," Aquinas coach Brad Reinhart said of the Knights. "I have a great relationship with (Onalaska Luther coach) Brad (Schaper), and it will be great to turn that experience into a playoff game."

Sophomore Quinn Miskowski scored a team-high 19 points for the Blugolds, while senior Gavin Wetzel scored eight in each half for 16. Aquinas maintained a lead throughout the second half and answered each Fall Creek scoring burst with one of its own.