WEST SALEM — The top-seeded West Salem High School boys basketball team won its second straight regional title with a 77-55 victory over fourth-seeded Wisconsin Dells in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs on Saturday.

The Panthers, who have won 14 games in a row and improved to 25-1, had four players in double figures, led by senior guard Carson Koepnick’s 23 points.

Senior forward Peter Lattos added 15 points, while junior guard Tamarrein Henderson had 13 and junior guard Joe Sullivan had 10.

Koepnick made three 3-pointers, as did Sullivan. All of Sullivan’s triples came in the first half as West Salem built a 36-24 lead. Henderson had all of his points in the second half as the Panthers then grew that lead.

The Chiefs (22-5) were led by 17 points from Jared Nevar; 15 of those came in the second half.

West Salem, which played without injured guard Brennan Kennedy, will take on sixth-seeded G-E-T in a sectional semifinal Thursday in Arcadia.

The Red Hawks (15-12) won their regional with wins over third-seeded Colby and second-seeded Elk Mound.

West Salem beat G-E-T twice in the regular season — 79-51 on Jan. 6 and 81-44 on Jan. 31 — on its way to the Coulee Conference title.

Division 4

Mineral Point 65, Bangor 51

BANGOR — The second-seeded Cardinals (21-4) had their season ended by the third-seeded Pointers (20-5).

Junior forward Chase Horstman led Bangor with 17 points, while senior guard Dustin McDonald added 13 points and senior guard Tanner Jones had 10.