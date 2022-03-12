WIAA boys basketball: Slow start dooms Onalaska Luther in Division 4 sectional final

BARABOO — For nearly the first eight minutes of Saturday's WIAA Division 4 sectional final, the Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team was scoreless.

Sophomore forward Logan Bahr and junior forward Gabe Huelskamp missed 3-pointers. Junior guards Isaiah Schwichtenberg and Kodi Miller had their driving lanes cut off. And senior forward Gavin Proudfoot was double-teamed almost immediately when he touched the ball inside.

Schwichtenberg finally got the Knights on the board with a pull-up jumper off a screen with 10 minutes, 24 seconds left in the first half, but the slow start meant they had a hole to climb out of.

That hole proved to be too big as Onalaska Luther fell to Marshall 64-45.

The loss — the Knights' first to any team other than West Salem — ended their season at 24-3 and prevented them from earning back-to-back trips to the state tournament.

It was also Onalaska Luther's lowest scoring output of the season after it entered the game averaging 71.7 points per game.

The rocky start certainly didn't help with that, but Schwichtenberg's jumper seemed to snap the Knights out of their funk.

Over the next two minutes, Huelskamp scored on a backdoor cut off a nice pass from Proudfoot and Schwichtenberg had a four-point burst with a jumper and a bucket in transition.

The Cardinals (22-6), though, had success against Onalaska Luther's zone — particularly in the form of 6-foot-5 senior forward Reid Truschinski, who found openings inside and scored over Proudfoot to help Marshall maintain a 17-8 lead with 7:19 left before half.

Meanwhile, Proudfoot was held scoreless in the first half, but back-to-back 3-pointers from senior guard Tim Seiler and Bahr pulled the Knights within 17-14 with 5:53 left in the first half.

That was as close as Onalaska Luther got.

The Knights again went cold, and the Cardinals closed the half on a 7-0 run — capped by four straight points from Truschinski — to take a 24-14 lead into the break.

A quick bucket from Proudfoot inside gave Onalaska Luther some momentum to begin the second half, but Marshall responded with the next seven points — four from senior forward Michael Lutz and a 3-pointer from Truschinski — to go up 31-16 with 15:05 to play.

The Knights pulled within 10 points on numerous occasions — including on free throws from Miller, another Proudfoot basket inside and a Seiler finish in transition — and eventually within eight points after Bahr knocked down a 3-pointer and Miller made two free throws with 3:11 left.

But Onalaska Luther had just one field goal the rest of the way, while the Cardinals made their free throws to seal the game.

This story will be updated.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

