WIAA boys basketball: Terrance Thompson hitting his stride at right time for La Crosse Central

As Terrance Thompson walked out of the locker room after the Central High School boys basketball team’s WIAA Division 2 regional final win over New Richmond on Saturday night, teammates joked with the 6-foot-7 senior about the attention he was receiving.
Thompson flashed a smile before responding.
“Baby,” he said, “you know I’m on a roll.”
There’s no doubt Thompson is playing his best basketball of the season, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.
The forward posted 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-4 from beyond the arc, and grabbed 10 rebounds against the Tigers. Against Menomonie the night before, he had 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting and pulled down 11 boards.
Up next for the Red Raiders (19-5) is Round 3 with top-ranked Onalaska (23-1) in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mitchell Hall on the UW-La Crosse campus. Thompson — like the rest of his team — is highly motivated after the Hilltoppers won both regular-season meetings between the teams.
“We’re ready to go stick it to those guys,” Thompson said. “We’re not losing to them three times in a row, so it’s going to be fun.”
Thompson playing as he did Saturday night, particularly in the second half, will be key if Central wants to make that a reality.
Thompson had 22 of his 26 points after the break — including 10 in a row early in the half — as the Red Raiders built on their 33-20 halftime lead. He was his usual self inside — cleaning up on the offensive glass and converting on a nice up-and-under move — and ran the floor in transition.
Then he stepped outside.
Thompson knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner on an assist from Jordan Davis before hitting a 15-foot baseline jumper about 5 minutes later. He put the finishing touches on his night with back-to-back 3s midway through the half — first from the right wing, then from the left corner again — the latter of which he celebrated with a single thunderous clap.
“I can shoot. Some teams think I can’t, so I try to take advantage when they sag off me,” said Thompson, who also made his only 3-point attempt against Meonomonie on Friday. “(Saturday night) I was feeling it. I was feeling like (Stephen) Curry.”
“I mean, if he comes out like that, there’s no one in the state who can mess with us,” Davis added.
Thompson’s uptick in production can be attributed to a number of things.
For one, he’s feeling healthier after battling a sore knee throughout the season. Thompson and Central coach Todd Fergot say he’s simply being more assertive and playing to his capabilities, and Johnny Davis thinks Thompson is more composed. Jordan Davis said the Red Raiders are looking to get him more involved.
“That’s kind of our fault as a team; I think we don’t give him the ball as much as we should,” Jordan Davis said. “When we do, he produces.”
Thompson has also played with a chip on his shoulder. He wants to keep some of those motivators contributing to that private but shared one.
“I made second-team all-conference, that’s pretty much one of the main things” Thompson said. “I’ve got to show people that I can play and who I am.”
Lately, that’s been a strong post presence who can also stretch defenses with his shooting. Central will need to see more of that Thursday night.
“He’s playing the way he’s capable, the way we need him to play,” Fergot said.
“I’ve got to come up big,” Thompson added. “I know the first few games, I underperformed. This time is going to be different.”