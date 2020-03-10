WIAA boys basketball: Terrance Thompson hitting his stride at right time for La Crosse Central

Thompson had 22 of his 26 points after the break — including 10 in a row early in the half — as the Red Raiders built on their 33-20 halftime lead. He was his usual self inside — cleaning up on the offensive glass and converting on a nice up-and-under move — and ran the floor in transition.

Then he stepped outside.

Thompson knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner on an assist from Jordan Davis before hitting a 15-foot baseline jumper about 5 minutes later. He put the finishing touches on his night with back-to-back 3s midway through the half — first from the right wing, then from the left corner again — the latter of which he celebrated with a single thunderous clap.

“I can shoot. Some teams think I can’t, so I try to take advantage when they sag off me,” said Thompson, who also made his only 3-point attempt against Meonomonie on Friday. “(Saturday night) I was feeling it. I was feeling like (Stephen) Curry.”

“I mean, if he comes out like that, there’s no one in the state who can mess with us,” Davis added.

Thompson’s uptick in production can be attributed to a number of things.