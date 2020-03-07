WIAA boys basketball: Terrance Thompson posts second straight double-double as La Crosse Central beats New Richmond in Division 2

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thursday’s sectional semifinal is slated to be played at Logan High School, though Mitchell Hall on the UW-La Crosse campus has been tentatively reserved, as well. A decision will be made Tuesday on whether the game will be moved to Mitchell Hall; that decision will be dependent on the number of ticket sales.

In addition to Thompson’s double-double on Saturday, Johnny Davis had 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting, and Jordan Davis filled the statsheet with 14 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Those three helped the Red Raiders grab the lead early.

Johnny Davis hit a turnaround jumper in the lane on the game’s opening possession and finished a 2-on-1 after a Jordan Davis steal with an alley-oop from his brother to put Central up 8-0 with 15 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half.

Jordan Davis and Thompson hit from deep before the former had a steal and a layup to extend the Red Raiders’ lead to 22-5 with 7:18 left in the half.

But Johnny Davis picked up his second foul midway through the first half, and Jordan Davis went to the bench late in the half with a pair of fouls, too.