WIAA boys basketball: Terrance Thompson posts second straight double-double as La Crosse Central beats New Richmond in Division 2

At halftime of the Central High School boys basketball team’s WIAA Division 2 regional final game against New Richmond, Terrance Thompson received a simple message — and one that he’s heard throughout the season. Be more assertive.
The senior listened and delivered.
After Johnny Davis found Jordan Davis in transition on the Red Raiders’ first possession of the second half, Thompson scored 10 straight points — first cleaning up his own miss, then finishing in transition before sinking a 3-pointer from the left corner on an assist from Jordan Davis.
Thompson scored 22 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to help second-seeded Central put away the third-seeded Tigers 76-58 on Saturday night at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium. The 6-foot-7 forward also grabbed 10 rebounds and was 4-of-4 from beyond the arc.
“We just told him he’s got to be more aggressive,” Central coach Todd Fergot said. “There’s no more sitting back and waiting for things to come. You’ve got to go and get them. I thought he did in the second half.”
“Tonight, I was feeling it,” said Thompson, who had 18 points and 11 rebounds in Friday night’s win over Menomonie. “I was feeling like (Stephen) Curry.”
With the win, the Red Raiders improved to 19-5 and won their fifth straight regional title. Central will meet top-seeded Onalaska in the sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Hilltoppers, who beat River Falls 53-38 on Saturday, won both regular-season matchups between the two teams.
Thursday’s sectional semifinal is slated to be played at Logan High School, though Mitchell Hall on the UW-La Crosse campus has been tentatively reserved, as well. A decision will be made Tuesday on whether the game will be moved to Mitchell Hall; that decision will be dependent on the number of ticket sales.
In addition to Thompson’s double-double on Saturday, Johnny Davis had 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting, and Jordan Davis filled the statsheet with 14 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Those three helped the Red Raiders grab the lead early.
Johnny Davis hit a turnaround jumper in the lane on the game’s opening possession and finished a 2-on-1 after a Jordan Davis steal with an alley-oop from his brother to put Central up 8-0 with 15 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half.
Jordan Davis and Thompson hit from deep before the former had a steal and a layup to extend the Red Raiders’ lead to 22-5 with 7:18 left in the half.
But Johnny Davis picked up his second foul midway through the first half, and Jordan Davis went to the bench late in the half with a pair of fouls, too.
The Tigers (20-4) took advantage, particularly from beyond the arc. CJ Campbell, Joey Kidder, Jack Stuedemann and Jacob Parent all connected from deep — a number of which came from near the volleyball line — and New Richmond stayed within striking distance.
The Tigers were 6-of-17 (35 percent) from 3 in the first half but made just one other field goal. Campbell (16 points), Stuedemann (13) and Kidder (12) all finished in double figures.
“We knew they were a 3-point shooting team,” Jordan Davis said. “But we weren’t expecting them to gun it from the red line.”
New Richmond made seven more 3s in the second half, but Central’s 33-20 halftime lead ballooned to 45-20 just over 2 minutes into the second half, thanks in large part to Thompson. The Red Raiders led by at least 20 points for much of the rest of the game.