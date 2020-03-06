WIAA boys basketball: Terrance Thompson's double-double leads La Crosse Central past Menomonie in Division 2

"We built the cushion, and we kept it," Jordan Davis said of the second-half performance. "Johnny's a big part of our team and our leading scorer, but to keep that cushion shows we can play without him if we have to."

Thompson was especially aggressive in looking for his shot and doing something with the ball in the post instead of looking to throw it back out to the perimeter.

Thomspon played nearly 27 minutes and added three assists to his points and rebounds. He made 6 of 9 shots and all five of his free throws.

"We didn't have a great start to the second half," Thompson said, "but I think we refocused and did better the rest of the game."

Thompson made his only 3-point attempt near the end of the first half and scored 10 points in the second half.

"I thought Terrance really stepped up," Fergot said. "He was assertive, and that's the way we need him to play the rest of the way.

"We've talked about him at times taking a back seat, and he can't take a back seat."

New Richmond tied for the Middle Border Conference championship and has won seven of its past eight games. It beat River Falls (18-5) — the team that beat Tomah on Friday and plays at Onalaska on Saturday — on Feb. 11

