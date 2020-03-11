WIAA boys basketball: Top-ranked Onalaska ready for Central

Central had a 12-2 lead in the first game at Onalaska and wound up losing 73-61. It led 11-0 on its home court a month later, but the Hilltoppers rallied to win that one 60-54.

After making successful comebacks in those games, it will be difficult for Central, no matter how well it plays, to get in the heads of Onalaska.

The Hilltoppers, of course, will have to focus defensively on University of Wisconsin commit Johnny Davis, who averages 27.7 points per game and had a combined 58 to go with 29 rebounds in the first two games against Onalaska.

“We have to keep him off the foul line first and foremost,” Kowal said of Davis, who has made 19 of 27 free throws against the Hilltoppers this season. “He can score in every way possible, so you just kind of have to pick your poison.

“His 3-point shot has been unbelievable this year, too. If you can keep him off the offensive glass, it helps, but the biggest thing is you can’t give him those free ones at the line.”

Senior Carson Arenz has been solid the first to games against Central and has averaged 18 points and 5.5 rebounds. Arenz has made 9 of 18 shots overall and gone 6-for-13 from the 3-point line and 12-for-16 on free throws. His 22-point performance in the second meeting was very impressive.

UP NEXT WHAT: WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal WHO: Central (19-5) vs. Onalaska (23-1) WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday WHERE: Mitchell Hall, UW-La Crosse WINNER: Plays either Hortonville (19-5) or Mosinee (18-6) in championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday in Waupaca, Wis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more local sports coverage like this? Get our local sports coverage delivered to your inbox daily! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.