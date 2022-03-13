 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL

WIAA boys basketball: West Salem earns top seed for state tournament; La Crosse Central, Bangor seeded second

West Salem bench

The West Salem bench celebrates during Saturday's Division 3 sectional final.

 Eric Lee

The West Salem High School boys basketball team earned the top seed for the upcoming WIAA Division 3 state tournament, while Central and Bangor both received the second seed in their respective divisions.

The Panthers (25-1), who will play in their first state tournament in program history after beating Baldwin-Woodville 63-48 in a sectional final on Saturday night, will play fourth-seeded Brillion (26-2) in a semifinal at 1:35 p.m. Thursday.

Second-seeded Lake Country Lutheran (26-2) and third-seeded St. Thomas More (25-3) will meet in the other semifinal, with the winners advancing to Saturday's championship.

The RiverHawks (27-1) are the second seed in Division 2 after beating Medford 56-47 on Saturday and will play third-seeded Westosha Central (25-2) on Friday.

That semifinal will follow top-seeded Pewaukee (25-3) and fourth-seeded Ashwaubenon's (24-4) matchup, which is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. Friday. Winners will play in the championship at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

People are also reading…

The Cardinals (24-4) are the No. 2 seed in Division 5 and advanced to state after a 79-74 overtime victory over Southwestern on Saturday. They play third-seeded Hurley (24-4) on Friday morning after the conclusion of top-seeded Randolph (26-2) vs. fourth-seeded Gibraltar (19-10), which begins at 9:05 a.m.

Semifinal winners will play at 11:05 a.m. Saturday in the championship.

0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News