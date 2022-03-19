WIAA boys basketball: West Salem unable to overcome slow start to second half, loses to Lake Country Lutheran in D3 title game

MADISON — Peter Lattos helped give the West Salem High School boys basketball some much-needed energy midway through the second half.

The junior forward made a turnaround jumper in the lane and blocked a transition layup off the backboard, which turned into two points on the other end thanks to sophomore Tamarrein Henderson.

And after Ben Lubbers scored inside for Lake Country Lutheran, Lattos had a layup off a feed from junior forward Brett McConkey and knocked down a 3-pointer after a steal by junior guard Carson Koepnick.

But even with the boost, the top-seeded Panthers couldn’t climb out of a hole created by a run from the second-seeded Lightning to start the second half, and West Salem lost 67-56 in the WIAA Division 3 state championship on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Koepnick pulled the Panthers (27-2) within six points with 4 minutes, 51 seconds to play with a 3-pointer from the right corner, but Lake Country Lutheran had the next five points — two free throws from University of Wisconsin preferred walk-on Luke Haertle and a 3-pointer from Noah Howard — to go up 56-45 with 2:36 left.

West Salem kept things interesting late with a 3-pointer from Henderson and two from Lattos, but the Lightning were able to hold on for the win.

Lattos made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 23 points, while Henderson made two 3s and added 14 points.

McConkey was tasked with guarding Haertle for much of the game and did well to limit him. But the 6-foot-4 senior still finished with 14 points — eight of which came from the free-throw line — to go with 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Lubbers was the main beneficiary of all the defensive attention Haertle received, and the 6-6 senior center finished with 22 points. Howard added 16 points, 14 of which came in the second half.

Lubbers and Howard also keyed Lake Country Lutheran’s 10-0 run to start the second half, which flipped West Salem’s 31-29 edge at the break.

McConkey ended that run with a layup on an assist by Henderson, but the Lightning responded with an 8-0 run to go up 47-33 with 10:16 to play.

Lattos tried to bring the Panthers back, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

Neither team was able to create much separation early in the first half, though the Panthers scored seven of the game's first nine points — including five from Lattos.

But the Lightning tied the game at 9-9 with 12:16 left before the break when Haertle made two free throws after Lattos picked up his second foul.

Haertle, who had 35 points in Thursday's semifinal, was frequently doubled, but the senior was still able to make plays.

Midway through the first half, Lattos and McConkey had Haertle cornered near midcourt. But Haertle edged his way around McConkey and dished to a wide open Ty Schneider underneath.

That gave Lake Country Lutheran a 15-14 lead with 10:06 left in the half.

But Henderson sparked an 8-2 spurt with three free throws after getting fouled on a triple, and he capped the run by connecting on a 3-pointer.

The Panthers pushed their lead to 28-20 with 3:19 left in the first half with back-to-back 3s from senior guard Jack Hehli and Henderson, but Sam Hans responded with a 3 of his own to help the Lightning battle back to tie the game at 29-29.

But McConkey put back an offensive rebound with 43 seconds remaining in the half to put West Salem in front at the break.

