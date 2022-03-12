WIAA boys basketball: West Salem wins Division 3 sectional final to earn first state tournament berth

ARCADIA — For the first time in program history, the West Salem High School boys basketball team is heading to the WIAA state tournament.

The Panthers used a first-half run to take control before fending off Baldwin-Woodville for a 63-48 victory in a Division 3 sectional final on Saturday night at the Wanek Center.

After the Blackhawks grabbed an early 5-4 lead, West Salem went on a 17-2 run — sparked by a bucket from senior CJ McConkey.

Junior guard Carson Koepnick followed with a pair of 3-pointers from the right of the top of the key, and junior forward Peter Lattos scored on a baseline out-of-bounds play to give the Panthers a 14-5 lead with 13 minutes left in the first half.

Baldwin-Woodville momentarily stopped the run when Cameron Thompson finished a drive to the lane, but Lattos had the next seven points — including a 3-pointer and a basket in transition — to extend West Salem's lead to 21-7 with 10:47 left in the first half.

The Panthers' lead was cut to eight points late in the first half, but junior guard Brennan Kennedy made a free throw and McConkey finished in transition after a steal to give West Salem a 31-20 advantage at the break.

The Panthers were unable to pull away in the second half with Lattos in foul trouble and Collin Fritts and Thompson making big shots for the Blackhawks. But they were able to fend off each of Baldwin-Woodville's pushes thanks to McConkey putting back offensive rebounds and Kennedy and senior guard Jack Hehli getting to the rim.

