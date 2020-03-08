WIAA boys basketball: Wisconsin Dells knocks off Black River Falls in regional title

WISCONSIN DELLS — There have been plenty of great boys basketball moments to happen inside the Wisconsin Dells High School gymnasium.
Before the Chiefs christen their new gym next school year, they closed out the old barn with a bang, powering to a 65-50 win over Black River Falls in a WIAA Division 3 regional final game on Saturday.
Senior Sam Millard scored a game-high 16 points, including 11 in the second half, to help pace top-seeded Wisconsin Dells to a third consecutive regional title.
After coasting to a 71-50 win over the Tigers in the regular season, the top-seeded Chiefs (23-1) got a much stiffer test, leading just 28-19 at halftime. No. 4 seed Black River Falls (16-9) continued to hang around early in the second half before Wisconsin Dells began to create some space.
After Black River Falls senior Chase Yaeger canned a 3-pointer to pull the Tigers within 33-24 with 15 minutes, 45 seconds left to play, the Chiefs rattled off an 8-2 run. Millard opened things with and old fashioned three-point play before canning a triple of his own to put the Chiefs up 39-24.
Chiefs senior Brett Hirst then traded layups with Black River Falls’ Blake Williams for a 41-26 lead with 13:33 to go. Black River Falls kept hanging around however as senior Elliot Bird, who scored a team-high 13 points, converted a four-point play to cut the Chiefs lead to 41-30 with 13:27 remaining.
Wisconsin Dells weathered the surge of momentum however, responding with a 10-2 run to stretch the lead back to 19 at 51-32. Sophomore Jacob Rockwell had a pair of fastbreak layups off and senior Jack Steinhaus capped things off with a backdoor layup at 9:46.
“Anytime guys off the bench can come in and contribute like Jack and Rockwell have done all year, both of them are playing with really good confidence, and that makes us very hard to beat,” Wisconsin Dells coach Brad Rohling said.
Despite a 19-point hole, the Tigers continued to linger and pulled back within 53-38 after a brief 6-2 spurt, capped off by a Bird 3-pointer with 8:15 remaining. The Chiefs again answered however, and ultimately closed the door.
Wisconsin Dells responded with an 8-2 run of its own, with Steinhaus and Rockwell sandwiching layups around a 3-pointer by senior Dylan Nevar, before Steinhaus split a pair of free throws with 4:45 to go for a 61-40 lead.
“It always seemed like it was at 10 or 11 points; we just couldn’t put them away. They had an answer for everything but then we were able to build it to 20,” Rohling said.
“We could tell they had fouls, were playing kids that don’t usually play, tired and just getting up-and-down was wearing and tearing on them. We have so many great players on our team, we can just keep going through the lineup and keep pounding and pounding on teams,” Millard added.
With a comfortable cushion, the Chiefs slowly put the game to bed at the free throw line to reach a third consecutive sectional semifinal. Even with the strong close, it was a slow start for Wisconsin Dells.
The Chiefs struggled to convert on its chances out of the gate, leading just 11-6 with 11:33 left in the first half after two free throws by Nevar, who finished with 12 points. Wisconsin Dells eventually found its footing, going on an 11-3 run, capped off by a Funmaker layup, for a 22-9 lead with 4:10 remaining.
The Tigers clawed back however, closing the half on a 10-6 run, including a Bird running jumper at the buzzer, to pull within 28-19 at the break. The Chiefs again turned things on out of the intermission, which Millard credits to a potential loss in their last-ever game at the current high school.
“Coach came down and said ‘We’re not going to lose in our home gym for the last time ever.’ I think we really took that to heart and didn’t want to let that happen,” he said. “I don’t think we really want this ride to end anytime soon, and I think that helped carry us to the W.”
Along with Millard and Nevar, Hirst added 10 points for the Chiefs, while Steinhaus chipped in eight. Both Millard and Rohling know how vital that scoring depth will be, especially heading into next Thursday’s Div. 3 sectional semifinal against second-seeded Altoona.