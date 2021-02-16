WIAA boys basketball: Wisconsin Rapids ends Holmen's season in Divison 1 regional

HOLMEN — The Holmen High School boys basketball team knew it was in for a challenge in WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal against Wisconsin Rapids, as the Vikings were going to be without four of their key senior contributors due to COVID-19-related issues.

Holmen was able to hold its own on the defensive end, but the Vikings weren’t able to generate the offense needed to keep up with the Red Raiders, who advanced with a 48-25 win on Tuesday night at the Bernie L. Ferry Field House.

The Vikings (6-5) were without seniors Cole Kalander, Carter Paulson, Max Hammond and Logan Steindorf due to quarantine restrictions, with first-year Holmen coach Ryan Meyer describing the challenging week of preparation as an “emotional roller coaster.”

“I think we knew the stakes tonight were pretty high, because we were trying to get four seniors an opportunity to come back and play,” Meyer said, as the missing players would have been able to return had the Vikings advanced to the next round.

“I think we prepared as well as we could have, we fought hard at practice, but we just weren’t able to make the shots tonight to get it done.”