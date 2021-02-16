WIAA boys basketball: Wisconsin Rapids ends Holmen's season in Divison 1 regional

HOLMEN — The Holmen High School boys basketball team knew it was in for a challenge in WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal against Wisconsin Rapids, as the Vikings were going to be without four of their key senior contributors due to COVID-19-related issues.
Holmen was able to hold its own on the defensive end, but the Vikings weren’t able to generate the offense needed to keep up with the Red Raiders, who advanced with a 48-25 win on Tuesday night at the Bernie L. Ferry Field House.
The Vikings (6-5) were without seniors Cole Kalander, Carter Paulson, Max Hammond and Logan Steindorf due to quarantine restrictions, with first-year Holmen coach Ryan Meyer describing the challenging week of preparation as an “emotional roller coaster.”
“I think we knew the stakes tonight were pretty high, because we were trying to get four seniors an opportunity to come back and play,” Meyer said, as the missing players would have been able to return had the Vikings advanced to the next round.
“I think we prepared as well as we could have, we fought hard at practice, but we just weren’t able to make the shots tonight to get it done.”
Holmen took its first lead of the game at 6-5 just over four minutes into the contest, but it was the only time the Vikings held the advantage. Wisconsin Rapids (8-11) senior Grant Flory scored 10 of the Red Raiders’ next 14 points to help the visitors take command.
Flory, a physical, 6-foot-5 guard who missed over half of Wisconsin Rapids’ season due to injury, finished with a game-high 23 points.
“We knew that they had a couple of guys that were really good players, and a really good team overall,” Meyer said. “We had a good game plan for them. We held them to 48 points. We thought if we could hold them under 50, we would be in the ballgame, and we just couldn’t put the ball in the hole tonight.”
The Red Raiders led 27-14 at halftime, and compounded the Vikings’ offensive struggles by limiting the amount of chances Holmen had. Wisconsin Rapids was very comfortable working the ball throughout the offense, holding the ball for over a minute on a number of different possessions.
“That’s how I envision us playing,” Red Raiders coach Dan Witter said of his team’s deliberate pace. “The kids fight it sometimes, because they want to shoot it, want to do whatever, but we’ve been successful. It’s not fun, and people may (complain) about it, but we’re getting better.”
Wisconsin Rapids, which has won five straight games after starting 3-11, had the look of a team getting healthy and peaking at the right time, while the opposite appeared true for Holmen.
Senior Ryland Wall, who led the Vikings with seven points, said that despite the depleted roster, Holmen players that took the court were still able to give it their all.
“We knew that as a team, we’d have to play hard tonight, and we did,” Wall said. “Shots just didn’t fall, which is part of the game. (The frustration) builds up, but our guys just kept working. You’ve got to tip your hats to Rapids. They shot the ball well, they defended well, but we gave it all we had.”