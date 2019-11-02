WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The Aquinas High School boys cross country team lived a familiar feeling a feeling of familiarity on Saturday at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.
The Blugolds won the WIAA Division 3 state cross country meet for the second year in a row, this time with a team score of 68. Aquinas won the title last year with a team score of 90.
This year’s championship came with a little bit of uncertainty after the second mile, though. Aquinas coach Geoff Wilhelmy knew that his team was in second place by four points behind Brillion. Results also didn’t coome quickly after the race was completed.
But after Wilhelmy got the final word on how his team did, feelings of excitement, pride and relief exuded from the Blugolds.
“We had no idea where we were after we finished,” Wilhelmy said. “The only thing we could see on the jumbotron was the results at the two-mile point, which put us four points behind.
“When we found out we felt great jubilation, it was a terrific win. And then to put it back-to-back the way that we did, and clinch it at the end, it was a truly tremendous moment.”
Brillion’s second-place finish came with a team score of 96, which was well behind Aquinas.
Junior Andrew Skemp led the Blugolds with a second-place finish, which was fourth overall, with a time of 16 minutes, 26.1 seconds. Classmate Mitch Ellis (17:12.3) finished ninth, and 22nd overall, followed by sophomore Alec Taylor (43rd overall, 17:29.3) in 16th, and senior Zachary DeGroot (45th overall, 17:29.9) in 17th. Cashton junior Jarrett Carpenter finished in 16 minutes, 37.8 seconds to record a ninth-place finish. Teammate Carson Hayes (17:40.7) came in 55th.
Skemp’s high finish wasn’t without its challenges. There was some pain early on in the race, but the focus put on doing it for the team took precedence.
“After the 400-meter point it hurt all the way after that,” he said. “I just kept my eyes in front of me and ran as hard as I could because I wanted to place my best for the team to give the team our best chance to win it.”
After last year’s state title, Aquinas graduated its top two runners in Ethan Gregg and Peter Glodosky. The loss of two runners was manageable, though, according to Skemp. To make things work, the Blugolds just had to embrace the changes and find their own identity.
“We had a new team, so we just had to find our own identity,” Skemp said. “Losing our two senior leaders was tough, and we struggled with that early in the season, but after the first couple races we got the hang of it and we have definitely been running better. You can’t really ask for a better finish to the season.”
DIVISION 1: Central freshman Wesley Barnhart finished with a time of 17 minutes, 5.5 seconds to take home an 89th-place finish.
Middleton (104) won the team title, and Hortonville senior Jake Krause won the individual title with a time of 15 minutes, 34.2 seconds.
DIVISION 2: The Logan boys finished fourth in the Division 2 race with a team score of 133. Valders (78) won race.
The Rangers were led by a second-place finish from Zach Slevin (16:16.6), who finished third overall. Junior Tracy Bye finished fourth — and seventh overall — with a time of 16 minutes, 37.6 seconds. Senior Dylan Mitchell (17:05.2) 34th overall, and 19th in the team competition.
Slevin, a three-time qualifier, improved on a ninth-place state finish as a junior. He also placed 32nd as a sophomore.
West Salem senior Brady Niemeier (16:48.3) came in 12th, junior teammate Charlie McKinney (17:09.6) in 40th.