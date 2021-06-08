WIAA boys golf: Black River Falls marches on to state after second-place sectional finish

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Black River Falls boys golf team will make its first WIAA state appearance in 14 years after shooting a collective 328 to place second in its own Division 2 sectional at Skyline Golf Course on Tuesday.

The Tigers, who won the Coulee Conference this season, were led by junior Mike Antonelli, whose 1-over-par 73 was second overall to Maple Northwestern’s Trent Meyer and his 72.

Lakeland won the team championship with a 323 and had two of the top 10 individuals. Black River Falls, which last qualified in 2007 and placed seventh in Division 2, had three of the top seven.

Freshman Evan Anderson tied for fourth place with a 76, and senior Caden Skelding was seventh with an 80. Freshman Wyatt Madvig gave Black River Falls its final scoring round with a 99.

Lakeland and Black River Falls will compete at the state meet Monday and Tuesday at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

Arcadia and G-E-T tied for 10th place, and G-E-T senior Sawyer Schmidt shot an 81 but missed out on an individual qualifying spot. The top three scores not on a qualifying team earned spots in the field, and the last one of those went to Chippewa Falls McDonell/Eau Claire Regis sophomore Ben Biskupski, who shot a 76.