WIAA boys golf: Black River Falls marches on to state after second-place sectional finish

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Black River Falls boys golf team will make its first WIAA state appearance in 14 years after shooting a collective 328 to place second in its own Division 2 sectional at Skyline Golf Course on Tuesday.
The Tigers, who won the Coulee Conference this season, were led by junior Mike Antonelli, whose 1-over-par 73 was second overall to Maple Northwestern’s Trent Meyer and his 72.
Lakeland won the team championship with a 323 and had two of the top 10 individuals. Black River Falls, which last qualified in 2007 and placed seventh in Division 2, had three of the top seven.
Freshman Evan Anderson tied for fourth place with a 76, and senior Caden Skelding was seventh with an 80. Freshman Wyatt Madvig gave Black River Falls its final scoring round with a 99.
Lakeland and Black River Falls will compete at the state meet Monday and Tuesday at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.
Arcadia and G-E-T tied for 10th place, and G-E-T senior Sawyer Schmidt shot an 81 but missed out on an individual qualifying spot. The top three scores not on a qualifying team earned spots in the field, and the last one of those went to Chippewa Falls McDonell/Eau Claire Regis sophomore Ben Biskupski, who shot a 76.
Antonelli had two birdies and two bogeys while shooting an even-par 36 on the front nine, then bogeyed No. 10 and parred out for a 1-over 37 on the back. Antonelli started his day with bogeys on Nos. 1 and 2 before carding his bogeys at Nos. 3 and 5. He shot par on 12 of his last 13 holes.
Junior Mason Truax added an 86 for the Red Hawks, and senior Chandler Sonsalla shot an 88 to lead a tight group for Arcadia. Sophomores Cole Sobotta and Sid Halvorsen shot an 89 and 91, respectively, for the Raiders.
Prairie du Chien Sectional
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — West Salem finished 10th out of 12 teams with a 398 in a meet won by Madison Edgewood Sacred Heart (314). Edgerton (335) was second.
The top local individual was Prairie du Chien sophomore James Reilly, who shot a 12-over-par 84 and tied for 10th place. The final individual qualifying spots went to Delafield St. John’s NW Military Academy’s Gabriel Fernandez and Monticello/Belleville’s Peter Gustafson, who shot 83s.
Senior Maxwell Goetz shot an 86 to place 17th and lead the Panthers. Freshman Hutson Hendrickson (99) also broke 100 for West Salem.