WIAA boys golf: La Crosse Aquinas junior Sam Dobbins qualifies for Division 3 state as an individual

MINERAL POINT — Aquinas High School boys golf junior Sam Dobbins qualified for the WIAA Division 3 state meet as an individual by shooting an 8-over-par 78 in Wednesday's Mineral Point Sectional at Dodge Point Country Club in Mineral Point.

Dobbins' round was good for fourth overall and earned him the final of three individual qualifying spots for those not on qualifying teams.

Lancaster junior Noah Kirsch shot a 1-over 71 and was medalist, while Mineral Point sophomore Carson Kroll and Parkview junior Trey Oswald tied for second with 77s.

Mineral Point won the sectional by shooting a combined 327, and Fennimore was second with a 334. Those two teams — along with Kirsch, Oswald and Dobbins — will compete at the state meet, which will be held Monday and Tuesday at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.

Aquinas took fourth as a team with a 346, two strokes behind Lancaster, while Onalaska Luther (363) finished seventh.

Dobbins best nine was the front, and he started with five pars before carding bogeys on the par-3 sixth hole and the par-4 seventh. But the junior responded with pars on Nos. 8 and 9 to take a 2-over 36 into the back nine.