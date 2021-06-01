WIAA boys golf: La Crosse Aquinas wins Division 3 regional

HOLMEN — Junior Sam Dobbins shot the low round, and the Aquinas High School boys golf team won a team championship at the WIAA Division 3 Onalaska Luther Regional at Drugan's Castle Mound on Tuesday.

Dobbins opened with a 41 on the front and closed with a 39 to finish at 8-over-par 80 and five strokes ahead of second-place Reed Duellman of Wisconsin Rapids Assumption.

His round led the Blugolds to a team score of 358, which left them comfortably ahead of second-place Assumption (376), third-place C-FC (381) and fourth-place Onalaska Luther (392).

The Knights will join the Blugolds at the Mineral Point Sectional at Dodge Point Country Club in Mineral Point on June 9. The top four regional finishers qualified for the sectional.

Dobbins was backed up by a pair of 90s from junior Ben Swift and freshman Walter Berns and a 98 from junior teammate JB Wieser.

Swift and Berns finished in a tie for fourth place individually, and Wieser placed 13th.

Onalaska Luther was led by senior Cole Zenke, who tied for seventh overall with a 91. Junior Josh Startman (97) tied for 11th, senior Mitch Christie (100) was 16th, and junior Micah Gray and freshman Elise Tomashek (104) tied for 21st.

The first two teams and top three individuals not on qualifying teams at sectionals qualify for the state tournament at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells on June 14-15.

