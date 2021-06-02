WIAA boys golf: Onalaska wins Division 1 regional championship

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School boys golf team emerged from a deep pool of local talent to win the WIAA Division 1 Onalaska Regional at the La Crosse Country Club on Wednesday.

The Hilltoppers shot a 327 and held off second-place Holmen (331), third-place Tomah (333) and fourth-place Reedsburg (358) to win the event and lead those four qualifiers to the Madison Memorial Sectional at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison on Monday.

The top four teams in each regional advanced as did the top four individuals not on qualifying teams. That allowed for Central/Logan senior Kaleb Lycke to also qualify for the sectional after tying for eighth place and shooting an 11-over-par 83.

Holmen senior Sam Evenson was the meet medalist after shooting a 4-over 76. He shot a 1-over 37 on the front after birdies at No. 2 and No. 4 and a double bogey at No. 9. Evenson then shot a 3-over 39 on the back.

That was good enough to hold off second-place Hunter Neumann of Tomah by three shots and a trio of golfers at 80.

The Hilltoppers were led by two of those three third-place performers in junior Max Breiling and sophomore Ethan Kramer. They tied with Tomah senior Jack Christen.