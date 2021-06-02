WIAA boys golf: Onalaska wins Division 1 regional championship

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School boys golf team emerged from a deep pool of local talent to win the WIAA Division 1 Onalaska Regional at the La Crosse Country Club on Wednesday.
The Hilltoppers shot a 327 and held off second-place Holmen (331), third-place Tomah (333) and fourth-place Reedsburg (358) to win the event and lead those four qualifiers to the Madison Memorial Sectional at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison on Monday.
The top four teams in each regional advanced as did the top four individuals not on qualifying teams. That allowed for Central/Logan senior Kaleb Lycke to also qualify for the sectional after tying for eighth place and shooting an 11-over-par 83.
Holmen senior Sam Evenson was the meet medalist after shooting a 4-over 76. He shot a 1-over 37 on the front after birdies at No. 2 and No. 4 and a double bogey at No. 9. Evenson then shot a 3-over 39 on the back.
That was good enough to hold off second-place Hunter Neumann of Tomah by three shots and a trio of golfers at 80.
The Hilltoppers were led by two of those three third-place performers in junior Max Breiling and sophomore Ethan Kramer. They tied with Tomah senior Jack Christen.
Onalaska also received scoring rounds from junior Thomas Breit (tied for eighth, 83) and senior Jordan Degaetano (tied for 11th, 84).
Evenson’s Vikings settled in comfortable between Onalaska and Tomah by adding an 83 from freshman Lucas Taebel, an 84 from junior Brennan Dirks and an 88 from sophomore Jackson Rhoades. All of them finished 14th or better.
The Timberwolves added senior Boone Mathison, whose 82 was good for a tie for sixth place. Senior Kale Gnewikow added a 20th-place finish and score of 92.
Sparta finished seventh with a score of 386, and central/Logan placed ninth at 433. The Spartans were led by sophomore Brock Connelly, who shot an 89 and missed out on a tie for the final qualifying spot by one stroke.
The top two teams and three individuals from non-qualifying teams from the Madison Memorial Sectional will advance to the state tournament June 14-15 at Wild Rock Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells.
The Hilltoppers, Vikings and Timberwolves will compete against third-ranked Middleton, eighth-ranked Waunakee, ninth-ranked Madison Memorial and 10th-ranked Verona to become one of those two teams. Holmen received votes in the most recent rankings released by state coaches.
MSHSL Section 1AA tournament
WINONA — Owen Davison and Ryan Nutter became state qualifiers after shooting respective two-day totals of 151 and 158 at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona.
Davison was second overall and opened with a 7-over-par 78 and one birdie on Tuesday before closing with a 2-over 73 and five birdies on Wednesday. Nutter had a 76 and a birdie on Tuesday and 82 and one birdie on Wednesday.
The lancers placed third with a 660.
The state tournament will be played June 15-16 at the Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course in Jordan, Minn.