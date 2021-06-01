WIAA boys golf roundup: La Crosse Aquinas, Black River Falls win regionals

HOLMEN — Junior Sam Dobbins shot the low round, and the Aquinas High School boys golf team won a team championship at the WIAA Division 3 Onalaska Luther Regional at Drugan's Castle Mound on Tuesday.
Dobbins opened with a 41 on the front and closed with a 39 to finish at 8-over-par 80 and five strokes ahead of second-place Reed Duellman of Wisconsin Rapids Assumption.
His round led the Blugolds to a team score of 358, which left them comfortably ahead of second-place Assumption (376), third-place C-FC (381) and fourth-place Onalaska Luther (392).
The Knights will join the Blugolds at the Mineral Point Sectional at Dodge Point Country Club in Mineral Point on June 9. The top four regional finishers qualified for the sectional.
Dobbins was backed up by a pair of 90s from junior Ben Swift and freshman Walter Berns and a 98 from junior teammate JB Wieser.
Swift and Berns finished in a tie for fourth place individually, and Wieser placed 13th.
Onalaska Luther was led by senior Cole Zenke, who tied for seventh overall with a 91. Junior Josh Startman (97) tied for 11th, senior Mitch Christie (100) was 16th, and junior Micah Gray and freshman Elise Tomashek (104) tied for 21st.
The first two teams and top three individuals not on qualifying teams at sectionals qualify for the state tournament at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells on June 14-15.
Division 2
Arcadia Regional
TREMPEALEAU — Black River Falls won the team championship with a score of 336 behind co-medalists Evan Anderson and Mike Antonelli.
Anderson, a freshman, and Antonelli, a junior, each shot a 6-over-par 77 for the Tigers, who finished five shots ahead of second-place Chippewa Falls McDonell/Eau Claire regis and seven ahead of third-place G-E-T.
The Red Hawks and fourth-place Arcadia (345) will join the Tigers in a sectional at Skyline Golf Course in Black River Falls on June 8. The top two teams and top three individuals not on those teams will qualify for the state tournament at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells on June 14-15.
G-E-T was led by senior Sawyer Schmidt, whose 79 was good enough to tie him for third place individually. Arcadia’s Chandler Sonsalla was sixth (81), Black River Falls’ Caden Skelding seventh (82), G-E-T’s Mason Truax eighth (83) and Arcadia’s Cole Sobotta ninth (85).
The Tigers, who won the Coulee Conference championship, also had a scoring round of 100 from freshman Wyatt Madvig.
Sawyer and Truax were backed up by Boden Bratberg (89) and Caleb Lightfoot (92) in G-E-T’s third-place finish. The fourth-place Raiders also received scoring rounds from Sid Halvorsen (88) and Carter Pronschinske (91).
Dodgeville Regional
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — West Salem became a sectional qualifier with a team score of 375 and second-place finish, and Prairie du Chien sophomore James Reilly was medalist with a 3-over-par 73.
The Panthers were led by senior Maxwell Goetz, who tied for fifth and fired an 84. Senior Evan Domnie was ninth (90), junior Hutson Hendrickson 19th (97) and freshman Kevin Schams 30th (104).
The Blackhawks didn’t qualify after placing seventh with a team score of 396. Westby/Viroqua was ninth (429) in a regional that was won comfortably by Dodgeville (339). Qualifiers will play in the Prairie du Chien Sectional at the Prairie du Chien Country Club on June 8.
Westby/Viroqua was led by Cody Campbell and Kellen Olson (94). They tied for 12th place overall but didn’t win one of the individual sectional qualifying spots, the last of which went to Cuba City’s Logan Rogers (93).