WIAA boys golf: Tomah's Hunter Neumann qualifies for Division 1 state as an individual

MADISON — Tomah High School boys golf senior Hunter Neumann qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state meet as an individual by shooting a 5-over-par 77 at Monday's Madison Memorial Sectional held at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.

Neumann and Waunakee junior Max Brud tied for seventh overall to grab the final two individual qualifying spots; Verona senior Andrew Aune shot a 2-over 74 and was fourth overall to claim the first of the three spots allotted for individuals who are not on qualifying teams.

Neumann started his round strong with four pars and a birdie on the par-4 second hole. He double-bogeyed on No. 6, a par 4, but rebounded with a par and a pair of bogeys to card a 39 on the front nine.

The senior began the back nine tied with Onalaska junior Max Breiling and sophomore Ethan Kramer and Waunakee senior Connor Keenan but gained strokes on all three by picking up five pars and a birdie on the par-4 11th.

Neumann shot a 38 on the back nine — two strokes better than Keenan, three better than Breiling and four better than Kramer — to keep pace with Brud and qualify for the state meet, which is scheduled to be held June 14-15 at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.