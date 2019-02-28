MADISON — A team that compiled a 21-win regular season and blew through three tournament opponents didn’t need much motivation to play in the WIAA state boys hockey tournament.
It received some anyway.
The seeding committee seemed to spray fuel on an already hot fire by rewarding the Onalaska co-op boys hockey team with the No. 8 seed in an eight-team state tournament.
Thursday, the Hilltoppers turned some heads on and off the ice in a hard-fought 4-3 state quarterfinal loss to the state’s top-ranked team and No. 1 seed, University School of Milwaukee. The upstart Hilltoppers scored the game’s first goal, tied it at 2 in the second and 3 in the third before the talented Wildcats (26-2) finally prevailed.
In fact, it took several standout saves by Wildcats’ goalie Patrick Kelly to stymie a gallant Onalaska comeback as the Hilltoppers’ Jake Ziegelbein was denied several times in the last minute.
University School advances to the state semifinals on Friday, while the first-year co-op of Onalaska, Central and Logan — a.k.a. the Onalaska co-op — finishes at 24-4.
“Our guys competed, they battled, and we played well. This a group of guys that have battled for respect all year against some of the better teams in the state,” said Onalaska co-op coach Tim Ebner, whose program has made five state appearances. “We are trying to create an expectation for the quality of play of how our program operates.
“These guys, they believe in each other and they did that.”
The Hilltoppers made believers out those in attendance at the Alliant Energy Center — including a large contingent of Hilltoppers’ fans — right from the start. In fact, Onalaska dominated the first 5 minutes of action, taking a 1-0 lead on a goal by Andrew Walz. Walz took a pass from Carter Strobb and buried it in the net at the 3:33 mark.
“Every goal, it seemed like this stadium absolutely erupted,” said Onalaska co-op senior Will Bryant, who scored a goal in the second period to tie it at 2, then another in the third to knot the contest at 3.
“The student section, the parents, they were just loud. We had a lot of opportunities in the third period, especially, that we just couldn’t capitalize on.”
It seemed every time Onalaska was ready to take firm control, the Wildcats would answer. University School tied it at 1-1 on power-play goal by Robby Newton at the 9:36 mark of the first period.
It could have been worse, however, as Brennan Mason was in the penalty box serving a 5-minute major penalty for boarding.
That was the only goal the Wildcats scored on the penalty, however, despite the fact that with a major penalty a player does not come out of the box even if the other team scores.
Onalaska dealt with that blow, then had another challenge them when University School scored a fluke goal with just 2 minutes, 32 seconds left in the first period.
Onalaska was attempting to clear the zone, but the puck — which was sent from behind the net across the front of it — was tipped just off the stick of Carson Mogush. The play appeared to catch goalie Jack Weber by surprise, then bounced off the back of his shoulder into the net.
“It is just part of the game. You see bounces and bad breaks all of the time,” Ebner said of the fluke goal. “They (his team) could have tanked it at that point, and they chose not to do that.
“It is their ability to believe in themselves that they could do it. A lot of teams believe they can do it (rally), but then can’t back that up. This team can.”
Bryant backed it up by taking a pass from Mason Manglitz, then beating the Wildcats’ Kelly at the 12:39 mark of the second to knot the game at 2. The tie wouldn’t last long, as Ethan Mann put the Wildcats back out in front 3 minutes, 29 seconds later.
Bryant said the Hilltoppers have dealt with adversity before, and never got down on anyone in the locker room.
“It was a fluke goal (at the end of the first period.) It (message) was basically not to worry about it. It was no one’s fault. Yeah, get past it and move on. We knew that we could come back; it’s not like that was the end of the game,” said Bryant, whose two goals gave him 26 on the season to go along with his 25 assists (51 points). “We have played really well against the better teams this season, and we were going to keep doing that.”
The Hilltoppers did just that, as Bryant took a pass from Max Popp and beat Kelly (22 saves) just 3 minutes, 24 seconds into the third period.
Once again, University School would answer, as freshman Jacob Como did just that 76 second later with a soft backhand shot that proved to be the game winner.
“It was rough right at the end of the game, then you kind of realize what the No. 8 seed did against the No. 1 seed,” Bryant said. “It might have been the best game of the tournament to watch. We took them right to the end.
“It was a great year. The transition (to a co-op) was handled really smoothly by the players, the parents and the coaches.”