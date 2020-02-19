WIAA boys hockey: Onalaska co-op zips past Avalanche in Division 1 regional

ONALASKA – It took half the first period, but the prolific scoring machine known as the Onalaska co-op high school boys hockey team finally cut loose.
What the Hilltoppers didn’t expect after the barrage, however, was to see their rivals – the Aquinas co-op -- slice the lead in half in a physical and intense second period Tuesday night.
That proved to be a wakeup call for the Hilltoppers, as Tommy Duren scored consecutive goals to reclaim the momentum in what ended up being a 7-2 Onalaska victory in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal played at the OmniCenter.
The No. 4 seed Onalaska co-op (21-3-1), winner of 16 of its past 17 games, will host fifth-seeded Eau Claire Memorial, a 10-1 winner over 13th-seed Merrill in its tournament opener, in a regional final at 7:30 p.m. Thursday right back at the OmniCenter.
“We had to refocus at that point. I think we came out a little wobbly. We went out of the (first period) and thought we kind of had it,” said Duren, who scored his 27th and 28th goals of the season in the second period.
“They came out with everything they had and at that point, we kind of had to refocus and get a couple of more. Once we got a couple we knew we had it back. Then (Jack) Coleman started stepping up even more and made a whole lot of good saves.”
Colman, a senior goaltender, was peppered with 59 shots by the Hilltoppers, 24 of which came in the first period. It took until the 10th shot before Onalaska sophomore Peyton Jones, who was right in front of the net, took a sweet pass from Duren and beat Coleman at the 8:59 mark of the first period to make it 1-0.
After Carter Stobb and freshman Colin Comeau scored 19 seconds apart to make it 3-0, it appeared the Hilltoppers were ready to roll. Hudson Weber’s blast from the right side made it 4-0, still in the first, and the rout was on, right?
The Avalanche (4-20-1) didn’t get the message.
“It is tough to beat a rival. We knew we were going to get their best effort and Jack (Coleman) has played well all year. It has taken us awhile to solve him,” Onalaska co-op coach Tim Franzini said.
You have free articles remaining.
“I thought once we got three or four, we were going to be OK. Then we just kind of quit moving our feet and let them dictate things.”
Aquinas co-op’s Tanner Bass worked free in front of the net and beat Hilltoppers’ netminder Sawyer Nitti for a power-play goal just 49 seconds into the second period, closing the gap to 4-1.
Then at the 9:07 mark, Eric Voigt punched in a loose puck in the crease and suddenly it was 4-2. In a head-turning way, the Avalanche had grabbed the momentum and turned it into a competitive game.
“We didn’t start out very hot, but we talked after the first period and just asked them to give what they could and we came out strong for awhile,” Aquinas co-op coach Charlie Marshall said.
“We have a shorter bench, so it’s a lot to ask these guys to go out every other shift when they are rolling three or four lines. We gave our best.”
Duren sensed the momentum shift, and seized it for Onalaska when he took a pretty pass from C.J. Lass and beat Coleman to make it 5-2 at the 11:37 mark. Less than 3 minutes later, he beat Coleman again, this time with one-timer to make it 6-2.
The Avalanche’s run, for the most part, was over.
“He (Coleman) is a good goalie. We have played against him for a long time,” said Duren, who also had an assist and now has 56 points on the season.
“I have played with him for a long time, too. He is hard to break.
We had to at some point and we got to him eventually.”
Onalaska added a third-period goal by Colin Comeau, his second of the game, to seal the outcome. The Hilltoppers had displayed their offensive firepower once again, and withstood the Avalanche’s best shot.
“These games are hard. I thought the Avs did a good job competing and I didn’t think we were as sharp as we normally are. We have been playing so well, and we didn’t want to take a step back,” Franzini said.
“It is an important time of the year and I am confident we’ll bounce back and play at a little faster pace that we are used to playing on Thursday.”