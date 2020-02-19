WIAA boys hockey: Onalaska co-op zips past Avalanche in Division 1 regional

“We didn’t start out very hot, but we talked after the first period and just asked them to give what they could and we came out strong for awhile,” Aquinas co-op coach Charlie Marshall said.

“We have a shorter bench, so it’s a lot to ask these guys to go out every other shift when they are rolling three or four lines. We gave our best.”

Duren sensed the momentum shift, and seized it for Onalaska when he took a pretty pass from C.J. Lass and beat Coleman to make it 5-2 at the 11:37 mark. Less than 3 minutes later, he beat Coleman again, this time with one-timer to make it 6-2.

The Avalanche’s run, for the most part, was over.

“He (Coleman) is a good goalie. We have played against him for a long time,” said Duren, who also had an assist and now has 56 points on the season.

“I have played with him for a long time, too. He is hard to break.

We had to at some point and we got to him eventually.”

Onalaska added a third-period goal by Colin Comeau, his second of the game, to seal the outcome. The Hilltoppers had displayed their offensive firepower once again, and withstood the Avalanche’s best shot.